Parents: Imagine life without kids tablets. The car rides filled with backseat tantrums and “are we there yet?” whines. The Saturday mornings when you can’t get anything done because your bored child won’t give you one second of peace and quiet. The endless arguments about who gets to pick what they watch on TV (because “he got to choose last time, Mom!”). Yikes.

Fortunately, you don’t have to live that cringe-inducing reality—because kids tablets do exist (praise be). More importantly, kids tablets with Wifi exist, giving your child endless hours of apps, games, and movies that give you a much-needed break from time to time.

But kids tablets aren’t all fun and games (pun intended). As a parent, you also have to worry about Internet safety and security. A.k.a. you want some parental controls so you can monitor what your child is watching, how much screen time they’re allowed, and which sites they can visit.

To help keep both you and your little one happy, we’ve rounded up the best kids tablets with Wifi, from the top-rated educational tablet to the wildly popular Amazon Fire. You’ll be able to rest easy knowing exactly what they can (and can’t) do on their new device—which to us, sounds like the perfect excuse to hand them their tablet and sneak off for a little mommy time.

LeapFrog Epic Academy Edition Educational and entertaining? Yes please. That’s what you’ll get with this shatter-proof learning tablet for kids, which offers three free months of LeapFrog Academy, an interactive program that’s part play and part learning. Your little one will also have access to a web browser that only has safe, kid-friendly content that’s been pre-approved by LeapFrog educators. $111 AT AMAZON

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet Not only does the Fire 8 boast a vibrant display and tons of entertainment, it also comes with a tough kid-proof case. And in the off-chance your little one is able to break their tablet? Joke’s on them—you can get a brand new Fire 8 for free if it’s in the first two years. $130 AT AMAZON

Apple iPad Mini An iPad for a kid?! Before you say anything, hear us out—your favorite adult tablet can easily be adapted into your favorite kids tablet. With its long battery life and access to every app, game, and video your child could want, it provides hours of endless entertainment with just the swipe of a finger. And of course, it’s all monitored by you, thanks to the parental controls you can customize to your liking. $384 AT AMAZON

SANNUO Kids Tablet What looks like an iPad but costs a lot less? This stylish kids tablet which parents rave is great for kids of any age thanks to its large high-resolution screen, pre-installed games and apps, and massive storage space. It even has a camera and video chat function, so you can check in on your kids when they’re home with the babysitter. $90 AT AMAZON

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet Every parent’s worst nightmare is when your kid’s tablet dies in the middle of a long car ride and you’re forced to listen to whining and crying for the next 60+ minutes straight. Avoid that problem with the Amazon Fire 10, which has a long 12-hour battery life so it stays charged until you arrive wherever. $200 AT AMAZON

VANKYO MatrixPad Z1 Kids Tablet Your kids may love staring at a screen for hours but their eyes do not. This tablet helps with that, though—it has an “Eye Health” mode that filters out those harmful blue light rays to help protect your little one’s peepers. Other perks include customizable parental controls, a shock-resistant case, and a super long battery life. $70 AT AMAZON

LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate Don’t worry—you won’t feel guilty giving your kid just 10 more minutes of screen time with this education tablet. That’s because they’ll be learning while they’re playing, a.k.a. it’s a win-win for both of you. Like all LeapFrog tablets, this one has plenty of educational content but it also uses special “Just-For-Me” technology, which adapts games to your own child’s learning style and level so they’re constantly challenged. $170 AT AMAZON

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet Sorry not sorry that there’s yet another Amazon tablet on this list. The Fire 7 has over 20,000 (!!) games, apps, audio books, and other fun content and has easy-to-use parental controls that let you do everything from set screen time limits to choose which websites your little one can—and can’t—browse. $100 AT AMAZON

Samsung Galaxy Tab A The Samsung Galaxy Tab is perfect for the kid who thinks they’re already a grown-up (slow down there, buddy). They’ll feel like a real adult while you’ll feel at ease knowing that you have complete control over what they can do and see on their new device. Bonus: Since the Tab isn’t a kid-specific tablet, your child can continue to use it as they get older. $195 AT AMAZON

Dragon Touch Pro Kids Tablet Money-conscious mamas, rejoice! This budget-friendly tablet costs $70 yet doesn’t skimp on the fun factor. Not only does it have Wi-Fi and access to plenty of apps and games, it also comes with pre-installed Disney content (think audio books and flicks like Frozen, Moana, Toy Story, and more!) for your little Elsas and Woodys. $70 AT AMAZON

Want more ideas for keeping your kiddos entertained? Check out the rest of our favorite kid gear.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.