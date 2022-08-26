Sure, it seems like the Fourth of July was just a couple of weeks ago. And yes, you did just see a Halloween display in your local drug store. So if time is feeling extra weird to you right now, you’re not alone. But before the mega marketing cyclone that is Halloween-Thanksgiving-Hanukkah-Christmas-Kwanzaa-New Year’s Eve gets underway, we have Back to School.

In some parts of the country, kids have already been back in class for a while; others still have a few weeks before the carousel of bus rides, drop-offs, packed lunches, soccer practices, and homework restarts. Here are some of the school-related wishes, hopes, and fears that real parents shared with the Confessional this month.

I love that my kid went to kindergarten and hate it too. He seems so little and I worry! Confessional #2893400

Some days I’m happier when my kids aren’t home. I miss them but they drive me crazy. Confessional #8561810

My son starts Kindergarten next week, just said bye to his daycare he has gone to for the last 5years😭 Confessional #7662981

Teacher and parent here. Terrified to go back next week with no resolution to the school shootings Confessional #9887123

I wish the schools would reinstate mask mandates. Confessional #249025

I’m worried my senior daughter won’t go to college. Hoping she’ll go. Confessional #6659213

I’m worried for my boy (14), he has hardly any friends to hang out with 😔 Confessional #2894128

I’m glad that my kid is taking a gap year. Confessional #9967421

I’m worried about my child when she goes back to school. Confessional #2700941