From The Confessional: 'I Let My Son Pee Outside In The Summer'

No, moms can’t have it all — but Scary Mommy Confessional roundups can. From the deep (career woes, relationship problems, and never feeling good enough) to the more frivolous (tooth fairy fibs and Roblox), it’s all covered here. With some in-law troubles thrown in for good measure, too. Read on for the latest confessions from 16 anonymous parents.

I don’t want my son to turn out like his dad Confessional #62718371

Passed over for job that's perfect for my expertise & expected to support the person hired. Screw that. I'm quiet quitting til I can retire. Prioritizing myself & family and that's it. Confessional #61938276

I don’t want my son to move back home from college! Confessional #61983726

Sometimes avoid sex saying I’m still bleeding when my period ended two days earlier Confessional #61298372

When my son loses a tooth I take money from his own piggy bank to put under his pillow. Confessional #61982726

I’m pregnant and it’s not going as planned. Texas is scaring the sh*t out of me. Confessional #61272817

For the record, you cannot both make someone feel unwelcome in your home AND be offended when they don't attend events in your home. Looking at you inlaws. Confessional #67198827

I am secretly ecstatic to hear the recent news that my ex-husband is getting divorced. He cheated on her just like he did on me with her. Karma! Confessional #6948374653

I can’t be a great teacher and a great mom. Is being good mom and an OK teacher is enough? Confessional #61654625

I’m not going to get too worked up if I don’t have grandkids, but I’d sound awful if I said so. Confessional #617844923

All I think about when I free play with my kid is how dirty the playroom is! I can’t enjoy playing unstructured games or building towers until I clean… Confessional #68108647

I let my son pee outside in the summer, less cleaning up for me. The neighbors hate us Confessional #68492847

I want to leave my partner. I’m a single wife.... Confessional #61840988

I miss having sex with my hubs, even tho it was not fab after menopause. Confessional #61928827

I would love for Roblox to go away forever!! Confessional #61729287