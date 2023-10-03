Another week, another Scary Mommy Confessional roundup full of anonymous thoughts about relationships, work/life balance, and how absolutely exhausting parenting can be. If you can relate to feeling done with your marriage, wishing you could work fewer hours, missing the spontaneity of pre-kids life, or wanting to “just go to bed and not get up until next week”... we have some confessions for you.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I want a month off from parenting Confessional #68199203

I’m tired of taking care of my family. Someone else write the damn grocery list and plan dinner. Confessional #61728765

I have to make a hard decision: use IVF to try to have another baby or get a hysterectomy. Confessional #67109188

I think I’m done with my marriage but I’m afraid of what happens next. Confessional #61729120

I’m really happy. I feel like I’m the only one and therefore feel guilty for it. Confessional #61728751

Sometimes I feel like I’m only staying married out of obligation. Confessional #67192880

If I met my husband today I would not want to date him Confessional #61725435

I want to work part time to be with our daughter more but my husband says we can’t afford it Confessional #61725090

I miss having free time to myself and being spontaneous Confessional #67128439

It’s so hard to be a working mom. I feel like I’m failing at everything. Confessional #61298309

Sometimes I feel like I settled by marrying my high school bf Confessional #61725013

I feel so isolated as an older mom. Confessional #61728094

I want a divorce but I am a SAHM with no money. I am just so unhappy Confessional #61019287

Back to school is just another reminder. I never fit in when I was in school. Confessional #61720094