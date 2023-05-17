From The Confessional: ‘I Think About Having Sex With My Ex’

There are the kinds of relationship updates you excitedly share on social media: from officially becoming “a couple” to loved-up honeymoon photos. And then there are the kinds you’re more likely to share with the anonymous Scary Mommy Confessional. For example... resenting the unequal workload in your partnership, or still thinking about sex with an ex. Read on for 21 parents’ relationship confessions.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

Often think about not being married to my partner anymore Confessional #71829276

I really want a divorce! Confessional #71829928

Only staying for the kids Confessional #71882736

We schedule a weekly lunchtime hookup since we both work from home Confessional #71829387

I’m pregnant and I hate being touched by my man Confessional #71829921

I miss how my husband and I use to be before we had kids. Now we always so tired. Confessional #71625435

I once caught my dad smiling at my mom’s picture on his phone. Cutest thing ever! ❤️ Confessional #71829927

Husband complains he doesn’t get enough attention but kids and work are sucking every oz Confessional #71827265

Husband referred to breastfeeding as time I’m “relaxing” and I’m so pissed Confessional #71826726

My partner cheated on me, I stayed so I could win and prove I was better than the third party Confessional #77162728

I really don’t care that my kids prefer their dad over me to do bedtime. It’s more me time Confessional #71882923

I didn’t understand irreconcilable differences before... but I sure do now! Confessional #71625273

my husband does way more housework and is more organized than me. Confessional #71625526

I always fall for the fixer uppers Confessional #71772829

I’m so tired of resenting my partner. I wish something would change. Confessional #71920273

I think about having sex with my ex and wish i could just one more time Confessional #71629928

My MIL needs to unload her sh*t on a therapist, not my husband. Seriously stop! Confessional #71829287

I’m so tired of repeating myself. To both the adults and the children in this house. Are they all goldfish? Confessional #71650922

I HATE cleaning up after my boyfriend since I have to clean up after our child all day Confessional #71826354

I am over my marriage. He doesn’t want to improve himself ... always complains. Confessional #71629283