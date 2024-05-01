There’s some celebration going on in the Scary Mommy Confessional this week: one reader is finally leaving a toxic job, and another is marking their husband’s one-year anniversary of being sober. But of course, there’s also plenty to complain about. For instance, a husband who isn’t doing too well in the bedroom, and the endless rollercoaster of daycare/school viruses. Oh, and if you’re feeling like life is extra-expensive lately, you’ll find plenty of people here who are in the same boat. Read on for the full roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m shamed for taking time off for sick kids Confessional #55162771

I feel my husband is one of a kind. I cannot believe how lucky I am sometimes. Confessional #51627717

Why is life SO EXPENSIVE? Confessional #51729182

I’m f*cking exhausted and sick of being sick from my toddler’s daycare’s virus of the week. Confessional #51909283

I feel like my house will never get clean no matter how hard I try Confessional #51772190

I’m sick of the kids getting sick and then me getting sick! So many damn germs!! Confessional #51427761

We have 3 kids everything is so expensive and things are tough. I’m so tired of it Confessional #51567266

I’m so tired of living paycheck to paycheck Confessional #59918273

I love my mom but I don’t like her she always makes me feel horrible. Confessional #51627765

Struggling with my son not having any friends to invite to his birthday. My heart breaks. Confessional #51516273

My husband had one year sober today! Confessional #55771283

I have cooked dinner every night for an uncountable time period, even when not my turn Confessional #51516277

I want another baby, we’ve had two miscarriages in 7 months & now my husband says hes done Confessional #51126737

40yo going back to school to restart my career. I’m terrified! Am I too late? Confessional #51612223

So happy I’m leaving my toxic job in 4 weeks!!! Confessional #51612256

Hubby does more for the people he works with than his family. He does nada at home Confessional #51617265

I hope my MIL retires and moves far away Confessional #51781822

Anxiety. For no specific reason. Or for every reason. Confessional #51787612

My husband can’t get me off! Confessional #51981982

Middle management is the loneliest place to be Confessional #51989726

I am a teacher with my own kids and I really really hate homework this week!! No more Confessional #51909871

My husband lost his job and now everything is really on me Confessional #51627263

I wish my husband would stop scrolling and be more present for our kids Confessional #51898772

I’m not a bad person if I don’t want to pet your dog!! It’s a sensory thing. Confessional #51718765

My due date is in 5 weeks. I am scared. Confessional #51624543

Im sad I can’t afford the wedding of my dreams. Even though it’s simple Confessional #59098761