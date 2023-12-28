For any parent who gifted their kid a Barbie Dreamhouse this Christmas, are all the pieces still intact? Or are you stepping on doll shoes, tiny plates, and hundreds of other minuscule dollhouse accessories that the Dreamhouse comes with?

My daughter was one of those kids who woke up Christmas morning to a giant Barbie Dreamhouse under the tree, and now, her room is a landmine of Barbie accessories. One mom’s “hack” to keep things contained in the Barbie Dreamhouse is going viral — but some think she’s taking all the joy out of the gift.

In her video, TikTok user @playmaysie advises parents to get a head start on building the dollhouse because there are several pieces. “Tonight, I am building this. Tomorrow, I will do the stickers, and I will glue all the furniture with B6000 glue down, so all the pieces don’t end up all over the house, and then she never plays with it ‘cause the furniture is not there,” she says.

After her video took off, several commenters were aghast at the idea that this mom glued down some of the pieces in her daughter’s Dreamhouse.

"So did you really glue the furniture down?" one user asked.

Another said, "I would have called the police if my mom glued the furniture down."

"My fav part was moving the furniture around the house, don't glue it down!!" another commented.

Another noted, "I would not have even played with it as a child if my mom glued down the pieces 😂😂😂😭 my little interior decorator self would just set it up over and over again."

"Just leave the furniture inside the bag and let her decorate her house ✨" another user suggested.

After literally thousands of comments from people who couldn't believe she would glue down some of the furniture, she posted a follow-up video defending her thought process behind the decision.

"Before having kids, I would have thought the exact same thing, but if you go on Facebook Marketplace right now and you look for Barbie Dreamhouses, you're gonna find that 75% of them are being sold without any furniture or accessories because the kids have lost them all. So they can't play with the dollhouse anymore," she explains.

"It's actually such an issue that I created an entire toy based on that. It's a dollhouse with the furniture attached because once the kids lose the most playable part of the toy, it's game over."

She goes on to say that she knows her daughter and how she plays. Gluing down the Barbie furniture will not stifle her creativity or imaginative play as several comments tried to claim.

"She cares about the imaginative storytelling part of it," she continues, "and if I don't glue them down, I'm telling you right now, they will all be misplaced within a week, and then it's just gonna be this huge plastic box taking up space."

Despite her explanation, TikTok users still raked the mom over the coals for gluing down the furniture. Ultimately, though, she did glue down certain pieces on the Dreamhouse.

“Here is just a very quick little video showing you the pieces that I decided were best to glue down so that my daughter gets years of play out of this toy rather than carrying the pieces all over the house and misplacing them and they get tossed in other buckets of toys,” she states in a voice-over while showing footage of herself gluing down the pieces.

She glued down most of the bigger furniture pieces but kept the smaller food accessories loose, as well as tiny toothbrushes and shampoo bottles.

“The hangers were falling off, so I glued those on too ... This bed is actually already built into the floor, so I just glued the blanket on there and, in the process of that, I knocked the nightstand over and the lamp fell off, so those are gonna be semi-permanent also,” she says before assuring all the TikTok users extremely concerned about glue-gate that she was not ruining her daughter’s childhood.

It wasn't *all* negativity for this mom. Some parents thought her idea was actually genius.

"I think gluing down the furniture is a great idea!" one user wrote.

"Exactly, I wish I would have done that cuz those little pieces are all over her room," another user replied.

Another said, "The people who say don't do this obviously never had to vacuum up a billion little doll pieces 😭 This is brilliant."

Even when commenters took playful jabs, the glue-happy mom seemed to respond in good humor.

One user joked, "Are you going to spray paint it all beige next?!"

"How'd you know?! 😏" the OP replied.

This parenting hack is clearly not for everyone. But a 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse is not cheap, and kids can be rough with toys. This mom just wants her investment to last more than a few days, which is totally understandable.

The clean freak mom in me sees her point completely. And, as a kid, I honestly would have loved something like this because I'd get incredibly frustrated when things would fall over in my house as I was playing with my dolls.

While this may not be for everyone, those who adopt the idea with gusto could have years of Barbie play as a result.