It can be easy to get swept up in the day-to-day chaos of family life. Let’s face it, it’s hard to stop and smell the roses when you have to plan out school pick-up, sports drop-off, tonight’s dinner, tomorrow’s lunch and everything in between. Sometimes, we all could use a little reminder to live in the moment.

That’s why Torchy Swinson posted this video on TikTok, reaching out to young moms, as a reminder to take a deep breath in, and cherish this period of their lives.

“I just want to tell you something,” she said. “It's six o'clock. You're in the kitchen, you're making Hamburger Helper. Your husband just got home from work, you hear him in the living room with the kids. They're playing, laughing, they're giggling. It makes your heart feel good.”

“You don't know it yet, but this just might be one of the best days of your life,” she continued.

As a mother, grandmother to five, and great grandmother to 6(!), Torchy most certainly knows what she’s talking about.

Her short story touched the hearts of many, reaching over 35,000 likes. Many parents in the comments shared that they felt seen.

“Not me literally making hamburger helper and my husband walking through the door and our three kids shrieking,” said one user.

“My oldest daughters favorite meal has always been hamburger helper. It’s her comfort meal. She’s 22 now and gone on her own. This made me want to cry because it’s so true,” said another.

Others commented applauding Torchy’s wisdom.

“You are so right, ordinary days are truly the best. I love them more than big events,” one user said.

“My mom tells me this all the time. I embrace the craziness and the messiness ❤️great wisdom,” said another.

Torchy has gained a following on TikTok for posting kindhearted advice to parents. One of her most popular videos has 4.8 million views.

In this TikTok, Torchy shares similar advice to parents: appreciate where you are right now, because if you blink, you’ll miss it.

“I’ve wasted so much time thinking, ‘I’ll be so glad when they’re out of diapers,’ ‘I’ll be so glad when they start school,’ ‘I’ll be so gald when they’re out of school,” said Torchy.

“If I can tell you one thing, don’t postpone joy,” she continued. “Find your joy in what’s happening today, because that’s where it lies.”