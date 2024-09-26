This Mom Has The Cutest Hack To Prevent Separation Anxiety At Daycare Drop-Off

Where can you find the most tears flowing? Weddings, funerals, and daycare drop-off. It can be so hard to set your little one free, but one mom found a sweet way to remind her that she’s with her wherever she goes.

TikTok user @kate.n.h share a video, showing her and her daughter’s new drop-off tradition.

“A few months ago, my daughter started hating childcare drop-offs,” Kate explained in the video. “We went through a few weeks of massive tears and being peeled off me to her educators. It broke my heart.”

It breaks my heart, too! As hard as it is for kids to leave their parents, it’s just as hard to watch your child in tears.

Thankfully, Kate found a solution that seemed to work for both her and her daughter.

“I decided to try drawing a heart on her hands so we’d be connected throughout the day,” she shared. “We’ve done hearts, stars, smiley faces and now landed on her choice of balls.”

The video shows Kate drawing a little circle on her daughter’s hand with a pen, and then her daughter drawing circles on hers.

“It’s such a silly little gesture, but some days it makes the world of difference,” Kate wrote.

Kate shared that although there are still days that are harder than others, their tradition helps remind her daughter that she loves her, and is always with her.

Commenters loved this sweet gesture. Many shared how their own parents did something similar, and how much it still means to them now.

“my mommy used to spray her perfume inside my sleeve so when i was anxious i could smell her close to me 😩 mom’s are the best,” said one user.

“My mom drew a smily face on my hand b4 school everyday in kindergarten! Now I have a tattoo of one in her handwriting since she’s no longer here. Ur sweet girl won’t forget this I promise! 💗💗,” shared another.

Some moms shared their own experiences helping their kids and offered hope that drop-offs would get easier.

“I used to kiss the inside of my boys hands and have him ‘put the kisses in his pockets’ so when he needed one, he had it. He is 6 now, absolutely loves going to school but still asks me for his hand kisses in the mornings, and he does them for me now too. It is my favorite part of my morning. ❤️,” one mom said.

While leaving for daycare can feel like a big step towards your baby growing up, traditions like this can turn into a childhood memory that lasts a lifetime.