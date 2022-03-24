Heather Rae Young has sweetly opened up about her relationship with her husband’s two children. The “Selling Sunset” star married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, and became a step mom to his two kids from his marriage to his “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Haack.

The real estate agent has been open in the past about her love of his kids, and on Wednesday she posted a sweet message about Brayden.

“Yes I’m a ‘step mom’ but in my heart I’m just mom. No title no ‘step’, no ‘bonus’ I don’t push them to call me anything but whatever they want to call me. I never have & I never will,” she wrote.

The star has been open in the past about her journey to have kids with Tarek, sharing her story on TikTok and Instagram.

Back in November, she and Tarek shared with E! News that they had plans to “freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens.”

At the time, Heather shared that she was enjoying being Tarek’s kid’s step-mom.

“We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m like, well, why not have just one more?” Heather told E!