There was no higher feeling than walking into your classroom as a kid and seeing the TV cart at the front of the room. You knew that you and your class were about to sit down for 50 minutes and watch a movie instead of having a normal lesson. Your teacher got to check out for an hour. You and your class got to enjoy a movie. It was a win-win for everyone.

Now, one high school teacher says that kids are so overstimulated and checked out that a movie during class literally means nothing to them. In fact, they can’t even shut up and sit for 90 minutes to watch the movie.

“When I was in high school, and you got to watch a movie, that was electric,” she begins.

“You didn't care what movie. You didn't care what you had to do after. You got to watch a movie ... Getting these little twerps to watch a movie, to sit down and shut up ...,” she says, making an exasperated look.

“I think I told my second period that when people want to have children, they should have to come to this class as a Beyond Scared Straight situation.”

“We made it through 32 minutes of the movie ... they were in here for 90. We ain't gonna finish the movie, and I don't care. And it's a real movie,” she said, mentioning that the kids were supposed to be watching Hotel Rwanda.

“It's a great movie. There's violence! They love that!” she joked.

“This is Thursday before Thanksgiving. I could be giving you whatever I want. And then you're gonna complain that I give you a worksheet. I give you a worksheet that's time-stamped. Short answer question, look at that, I'm gonna stop and explain to you because you can't even concept them, but because you can't.”

The exhausted high school teacher received thousands of comments on her post, some giving advice and others commiserating over the state of our youth.

“The kids are too overstimulated, and they don’t know how to be bored,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I’m convinced it’s the iPads from birth.”

“Even if it was a movie I hated, I still watched it because it meant no classwork or lecture🤷‍♀️” another noted.

One teacher chimed in and said, “Nope. The moment they complain or talk or anything negative, they get a quiz.”

“So real. I always tell them that watching a movie in class is a privilege and if they can’t handle it I always have a writing assignment on hand for backup! SO FRUSTRATING!! LIKE APPRECIATE IT AND BE QUIET,” another teacher empathized.

The OP replied, “at this point don’t even appreciate it put your head down is where i’m at.”

After getting such a huge response, the OP made a follow-up video, noting that she really wasn’t blaming her kids for their behavior but rather, you guessed it, the parents and technology pushes in schools!

“I'm not blaming the kids because they can't watch a movie ... I'm blaming us because we have given them an iPad before we've given them a pencil, and that's the problem,” she said. “We are to blame. Not me. I don't have kids, but it's our fault that they can't do that.”

She says that we should all be terrified that kids can’t sit still to watch a 90-minute movie.

“That should terrify everybody. Not just teachers, not just parents. That should terrify everybody that 15-year-olds can't watch a movie because brain rot isn't just like a fun saying. Brain rot is what is happening. You don't use a muscle, it dies ... and if this is them at 15, like it doesn't get better.”