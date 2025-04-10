Let’s admit it — kids’ birthday parties can be awkward! They’re so much work to put on, and can feel like a social mine field to attend (Do we leave right after cake? Is that rude?).

Of all the social-anxiety inducing party fouls, this mom’s story might take the (birthday) cake. Bree (@breesquirelly) shared the tale on TikTok, along with a PSA: when it comes to homemade birthday invitations, do your due diligence.

When Bree’s son came home with a homemade birthday party invite from his friend, she didn’t think much of it.

“On the invitation, it said, ‘It's my birthday. Yay!’” she explained. “And then on the back, it said, ‘Come over and play soccer, play FIFA, do the trampoline,’ all this stuff. So I'm like, That sounds fun.”

It does, doesn’t it? Bree’s son assured her there was no need to RSVP, and that they party was the next day. But, when they arrived at the boy’s address, Bree started to have some questions.

“I turn the corner — not one balloon inside, not one table, not one chair inside, just his dad and his three uncles. That's it,” she said. “The dad looks at me, kind of surprised, and I was like, ‘Hi, we're here for the birthday party!’ And he just says, ‘Oh, okay, my wife's not home.’”

Oh no.

With an undecorated house, and seemingly no other attendees, Bree became suspicious that there wasn’t actually a birthday party planned. She decided to wait it out for an hour, awkwardly sitting in the middle room with the boy’s dad. And then, the birthday boy announced that it was time for cake.

“The birthday boy grabs the cake out of the fridge, and a little individual cake, super cute. And my son's like, ‘Hey, let's open it.’ I'm like, ‘No, no. You don't know if his mom has that for him for something special.’”

At this point, the anxiety became too much, and Bree and her son said their thank yous and goodbyes and headed out. When they got to the car, Bree admitted to her son that she didn’t think the boy was actually having a birthday party (or at least, not a parent-sanctioned one). But her son disagreed.

“He looks at me dead serious, and he goes, ‘Yeah it was, Mom. They're gonna make chicken.’”

Of course, the tell-tale sign of a birthday party.

Bree left listeners with her final piece of advice.

“If you get a homemade invitation question, just do your research before you go,” she said.

Plenty of commenters got a kick out of Bree’s story.

“The dad just allowing you to be there awkwardly in his living room is hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” said one.

“At least you know your son is ready to rock for anyone. He doesn’t need decorations, cake, or even other guests; that boy is ready to party,” said another.

“I always ask my daughter “does their parent know she invited us?” Lol,” another user added.

Sound advice!

But, many also applauded Bree’s son for making his friend’s day during his DIY celebration.

“Sounds like it was a birthday party the boy planned himself,” one said. “Surely the dad would’ve told you if it wasn’t the kids birthday. Maybe the parents don’t do much for parties and your son was the only one that came.”

“that kid is going to remember your son coming to his made up birthday party for the rest of his life 🥹” said another.

It’s definitely a day that Bree will never forget!

In a follow-up video, Bree answered a few questions. She explained that some of the confusion stemmed from a language barrier: she doesn’t speak Spanish, and the birthday boy’s dad didn’t speak English.

She also addressed concerns that the birthday boy was unhappy, or criticizing the parents for not throwing a “better” party.

“Please don’t feel bad for him. I think he comes from a very nice home, a very nice family. I just think it was a case of kids being kids,” she said.

As for the invite, well, here it is:

The infamous birthday invitiation, which reads “Your [sic] invited to [name’s] birthday. Yay!!” TikTok / @breesquirrely

“I just thought his mom was like, ‘Make your own invites!,’” she said.

Fair enough! This was certainly a birthday party that will live on in infamy.