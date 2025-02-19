The postpartum period is one of the most exciting times ever (oh my goodness, you have a new baby!) and also one of the most stressful (oh... this baby is awake. And crying. And won’t stop).

In an era of emotional ups and downs and physical healing, it’s important to have someone who can take care of you. That’s why one mom made a list of all the ways her partner supported her postpartum.

“I feel like my husband could teach a master class on how to take care of your wife postpartum, but because he won't, I'm just going to give you the list of everything he did,” mom-of-3 Sabriena Abrre said in a video posted to Instagram Reels.

“Everything on this list made me feel so loved,” she continued. “I was able to stay in bed for 10 days following birth, and I only got up to use the bathroom.”

Her list is as follows:

Filled up her water bottle

Washed pump parts

Labeled and froze all breastmilk

Cooked all meals

Tended to the baby so she could take time to self care

Kept up on laundry

Handled nighttime diaper changes and burping

Solo-parented the older kids to give her time to rest in bed

Took out poopy diapers and postpartum trash

Maybe you looked this list over and immediately sent it to your partner (if you’re the partner, take notes!). Or, maybe you’ve found yourself entirely unimpressed, thinking, “Isn’t this the bare minimum?”

Abrre asked her viewers not to be so quick to discount seemingly simple actions. She explained that both her and her husband grew up in families where the full load of parenting fell on their moms, and that she was proud of how he stepped up to the plate, without prompting or complaint.

“Yes, this should be the expectation, you are in a partnership, but at the end of the day, historically, dads were not as involved as they are now,” she said. “Although you may think it's bare minimum, you shouldn't discount this hard work that they're putting in. They didn't have a role model. They didn't have someone showing them how to show up as a father, and a lot of them are.”

However, most of the comments seemed to find Abrre’s husband’s actions far surpassed the bare minimum.

“The fact you you never had to ask…👏🏽” one user said.

“Not bare minimum at all, it is love and respect for his woman! 🙌🙌 😭😭😭 crying because I never got that, been on my own since the beginning of both my pregnancies,” said another.

“All women deserve this!” another user said. “My second baby will be here any day and I am so comforted knowing my husband was just like this with baby #1. ❤️❤️”

We love to see caring and supportive partners!