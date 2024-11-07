How Travel & Loss Transformed My Journey As A Mother

Watching my daughter Kynsley discover the world has been one of the most profound gifts of motherhood. There’s a kind of magic in seeing her eyes widen at a new landscape, hearing her giggle as she tastes a food she’s never tried, or feeling her tiny hand squeeze mine in awe when we stand before something vast and unknown. It’s in these moments that I’m reminded why I fell in love with travel in the first place: the thrill of discovery, the joy of stepping beyond what’s familiar. But traveling with her has also revealed something deeper — that no matter where we go or how different we seem, as a global family, we share far more than what divides us.

For me, exploring has always been about connection. Growing up in New York, with a mother who worked for TWA, I was exposed to the magic of travel early on. With standby flights free of charge, my family jetted everywhere — from Georgia to the Caribbean to Sarasota, Florida, where the real magic happened. That’s where all us kids got dropped off at our grandparents' house while the adults whisked themselves away to some enviable destination. It was the ultimate win-win: we got to hang with the “cool grandparents” who had a pool, and they got to sip mai tais in Hawaii without hearing, “Are we there yet?”

Airports felt like second homes, and the world beyond our borders seemed both within reach and endless. But it wasn't just the places we visited that stayed with me; it was the way travel shaped how we moved through the world, how we learned to see people and places with fresh eyes. Boarding a plane was more than just a way to get from one place to another — it was how we bridged the gap between distance and connection.

It’s a theme I explore in my show, World of Travel, which I film with my family. How lucky am I that I get to film it with my partner, Kolyn, and our kid? For Kolyn, travel isn’t just about the destinations we reach; it’s about unlocking a world of possibilities — possibilities that once felt out of reach for him. Each trip is a chance to break free from the limitations of the past and embrace the endless horizons ahead.

Travel isn’t just about the good times — it’s about the people who share those journeys with us. And this idea of possibility and connection became even more meaningful after I lost my best friend, Rebecca, of small cell cervical cancer this past July.

Rebecca had always been my biggest cheerleader, even when World of Travel was just a scrappy little social media series. Every time we landed a new partnership or sponsor, she was the first to clap, cheer, and hype me up like it was a major TV deal. For more than five years, this had been my passion project, and Rebecca was there from its inception — back when I was editing episodes myself on a MacBook Pro in 2019. She saw it all, from rough cuts to our first pitch meetings.

In the last few weeks of her life, Rebecca grew quieter. Understandably, the pain was intensifying as the cancer spread. I made New York my home for the summer to be with her, visiting the hospital with her mom and sister as often as I could. Something deep inside me kept telling me: just spend time with her. So I did.

Cancer is such an unforgiving illness — it broke my heart to watch my vibrant, adventurous friend’s body betray her, draining the energy she was so full of. I couldn’t wrap my mind around it.

That’s why I’ll never forget her reaction when I told her that World of Travel had been picked up by INSIGHT TV. She used every ounce of strength she had to smile — ear to ear — then teared up and yelled, “Are you kidding me? That is incredible, dawg!” She hugged me tight and told me to stop waiting for dotted lines and final signatures before celebrating. “Scream it from the rooftops,” she said. In that moment, I let go of the anxiety I’d been carrying. Her pride meant more than any contract.

A week later, she was gone. I’m so grateful I shared the news when I did, because I would’ve been devastated if I’d dedicated the series to her and she never even knew about it.

After Rebecca passed, Kolyn and I threw ourselves into the final stages of production. We spent the rest of the summer in a blur of edits, music cue sheets, graphics, and deliverables — getting everything turned into the network while still deeply grieving. Each finalized episode felt like a way to keep Rebecca with me. I revisited places in my mind that we’d dreamed of going and relived the moments we shared. Every breathtaking landscape held pieces of her spirit. Travel became my way of holding onto her, of continuing the adventure we started long ago. Travel became my way of honoring her life and keeping our shared love of adventure alive. And through Kynsley’s innocent eyes, I saw that the world was still full of possibility, even in the face of loss.

Travel has transformed how I mother. I want Kynsley to grow up knowing that the world is vast, diverse, and full of stories waiting to be discovered. But more than that, I want her to know that the experiences we create with those we love — whether they’re beside us or only with us in spirit—are the ones that define us.

Lindsey Granger is a seasoned journalist and TEDx speaker. With nearly two decades of experience, she’s interviewed tastemakers and covered stories around the world, most recently guest hosting The View. She hosts a new global travel series called World of Travel on DIRECTV, Samsung TV Plus, and ROKU in the U.S., which also airs in 56 countries internationally. Lindsey is a contributor for NewsNation. She writes for Bustle and brings fresh perspectives on motherhood to Romper.