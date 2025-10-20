Daughters Are Saying "I Feel Pretty Today!" In Front Of Their Moms To See Their Reactions

Growing up, I was lucky enough to have a mom who always built me up. She was good about complimenting me, reminding me to feel confident in myself and however I looked. I struggled with my weight a lot as a young person, flucuating between sizes, and she never once mentioned anything about the size of my body. I feel like she’s some kind of magical unicorn considering I grew up in the ‘90s and early ‘00s when almond moms were all the rage.

There’s a trend on TikTok gaining popularity where daughters are seeing how their own moms react when expressing that they think “look really pretty today,” and let me tell you, the moms’ reactions are so telling.

One TikTok users, @destinypoppell, tried this trend out on her own mom, and the reception was...icy.

“ I feel like I look really pretty today,” Destiny says while her mom’s initial reaction is a look of pure disgust.

As her mom stares at her with total confdusion, Destiny asks her mom, “ I mean, do you agree?”

Her mom says with all the power she can muster, “Oh yeah...so pretty” while leaning into her daughter.

“That’s all I’m gonna get?” Destiny asks.

“That’s all you’re gonna get from me,” her mom replies.

So. brutal. And, I guess the silver lining here, Destiny wasn’t alone. Several other moms reacted this way when their daughters expressed some selfconfidence.

One TikToker wondered why some moms are like this, making her own TikTok to talk through it.

“The trend where girls and women are saying in front of their moms, ‘I feel like I look pretty today,’ is actually heartbreaking, but very relatable,” @whynotkenzie says.

“When I came home from my first semester of college, my mom looked at me and said, ‘Kenzie, if you can pinch an inch, meaning I had gained too much weight and she was letting me know.”

She continued, “As a mom to a young daughter, I can't imagine ever in the world not looking at my daughter and saying, ‘You're gorgeous, what are you talking about? Of course you look pretty today, you always look pretty.’ What are these moms doing? What, what possesses a mother to be so heinous and jealous and awful towards her daughter? I will never understand. And if someone's in these comments saying like, ‘Why are you outing your mom like that?’ Those moms deserve to be outed. That's terrible behavior. Treat your daughters better.”

And while yes, this trend is so sad to watch, there were some heartwarming reactions too, like @kelli_anakate_piper.

After her daughter says the “I feel pretty” line, her mom responds, “Baby, you are beautiful. Always.”

Another video shows a mom questioning why her daughter only thinks she looks pretty “today.

“You’re pretty today? You’re pretty everyday! I’m glad you feel that way about yourself because you are absolutely gorgeous! I mean, c’mon, you look like me,” she jokes.

See! All hope is not lost!