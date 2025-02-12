There is truly no joy like Snow Day Joy. I remember waking up super early, running downstairs in my PJs to turn on the local news. I’d sit with my nose to the screen, following the ticker at the bottom to see if my school district would be marked for no school. When the words “CLOSED” come up, I would squeal with joy.

One school in Manhattan, Illinois, felt the same wonder when an impending snowstorm was forecasted for the next day. So, to make a preemptive strike, St. Joseph Grade School decided to cancel school.

In a now-viral video, Father Mike McMahon got on the school office mic to announce the news in the most fun and pure way.

“Woo! Tomorrow's a snow day! Woo! You do not have to come to school tomorrow. It's canceled. We canceled it!” Father McMahon yells into the mic.

“Snow day tomorrow! Who gets a snow day? First grade gets a snow day! Second grade gets a snow day! Third grade. Guess what you get? A snow day. Fourth grade, fifth grade. You get a snow day! I'm not sure about sixth grade,” he jokes.

“Seventh grade, you get a snow day. Eighth grade gets a snow day. Okay, fine sixth grade snow day. Kindergarten preschool? Snow day. Staff? Snow day. Faculty? Snow day. Mr. Ray? Snow day. Administration? Snow day. Snow day. Snow day. Snow school!”

He goes on, “Be free, children! Be free! Enjoy this pure gift of God's meteorological grace! And be safe and enjoy, OK? But don't come to school.”

At the end of the video, you can hear kids screaming with delight over the fun announcement.

The caption on the school’s social media account provided more detail about Father McMahon’s impassioned speech.

“Father Mike McMahon letting the kids know there is NO SCHOOL tomorrow ❄️❄️❄️(and this Is the abbreviated version- he talked for a minute about how important school is before he got to this part) 😂,” they wrote.

One user on the video commented, “He still loves a snow day”

As a parent who has a kid living in a district where snow days are no longer (thanks to e-learning!), I fear my daughter won’t ever have this kind of magic in her life unless I decide to mark her absent. And y’know what, I just might the next time because all kids deserve to feel that special Snow Day Joy!