Start clearing some space in your yard — you absolutely need to get one of these inflatable water slides. It’s a fact that kids love water slides (just as much as they love kiddie pools, next-level sprinklers, and pool toys). No matter how old you or your kids are, you’ll love having one of these inflatable water parks taking up space on the grass. Don’t worry, if you already have a pool, we have slide options for you too. (Also, can we come over and swim?) Perfect for when your kids are hot and sweaty and need to cool off and keep busy, these blow-up water slides and splash pools will do the trick. Your kids may never want to come back inside the house. These slides are really that good. Keep scrolling and start shopping!

Best Inflatable Water Slides

Your kids will be the target of the many sprayers on this ACTION AIR Inflatable Waterslide. After they climb up the steps to the ladder, they have to go through a shower and down the slide into another sprayer! The max weight on this slide is 88 pounds and is recommended for two children at one time.

One Reviewer Says: “What a great deal! We keep the bounce house indoors and get hours of fun with our 3 and 4-year-old. Only used the water one once so far but will definitely be using it often once it gets a little warmer. Both Inflate within 30 seconds or so. Quick and easy setup. Too good of a deal to pass up!”

Where do we even begin with this Inflatable Water Slide Park? It has a huge slide, a climbing wall, a sprayer, and so much pool space. Yes, this might take up most of your yard, but with the smiles it’ll put on your kids’ faces, it’s totally worth it. It also comes with a pump, carrying bag, stakes, and more fun accessories.

One Reviewer Says: “This was easy to set up and easy to take down. I bought it because my grandkids (6 yr old and 3 yr old) we visiting for a couple of weeks. They had a great time playing in the water. After it dried I could still fit it in the carry bag. I would recommend it.”

This one is ALL slide! This inflatable water slide from Sunny & Fun is 89 inches tall with a cool rocking climbing wall to get to the top. It also features a small splash area for smooth landing and a fun sprayer to keep things interesting. Let’s just say your kiddos will want to go again and again.

One Reviewer Says: “This slide was great!! I had a party for my 3-year-old (32lbs) and it was the perfect size for him! He’ll be able to use it for years to come. We also had a 6-year-old at the party and it was appropriate for her as well. An occasional adult went down the slide and it held up but I would not recommend a lot of that. The quality of the slide was awesome. It felt very tough and I feel like it will last for a while.”

Inflatable Water Parks

Nothing screams summer quite like a water park surrounded with palm trees and dinos, and that’s exactly what you get with this Intex Dinoland Inflatable Play Center. The perfect play place for small children, this little water park has a tiny dino slide and two separated pools. There’s extra cushion at the bottom of the slide to catch your little ones as they come down, too. It even comes with a hoop-holding dinosaur to play games with!

One Reviewer Says: “Best kids pool EVER! It is huge, bright and colorful, and has many different fun things to do (slide, ring toss, hoops, and ball trail). The huge blue dino sprinkler can be used with the pool or separately as a fun sprinkler. This kid pool is the BEST I've ever seen, hands down!”

The Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide has it all. There’s a climbing wall, a slide, a basketball hoop, and of course a pool at the bottom. It comes with stakes to anchor it into the ground and a heavy-duty pump to get the whole shindig started. This setup will provide endless hours of fun for your little ones.

One Reviewer Says: “This pool is extremely great quality. My 4 YO and 2 YO love it! Several of the neighborhood kids (up to age 10) love playing on it as well! This pool has taken a beating so far this summer - the older boys are particularly rough with it - and it’s holding up better than expected! I fully expect this pool to be with us for many summers.”

You will win parent of the year if you put this Banzai Surf Rider Kids Inflatable Outdoor Backyard Aqua Water Slide Splash Park in your yard. We don’t see how you couldn’t. This massive water park has a climbing wall up to a huge curved slide that even has a tunnel. Talk about drama! The splash pool at the bottom is plenty big and is recommended for kids ages 5-12.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought this for my daughter's birthday party and it was a huge hit! It entertained about 15 small kids for many hours in the sun!”

Good luck ever getting your kids back in the house after you’ve introduced them to the Costzon Inflatable Bounce House. There’s so much going on with this one. There are multiple slides, a climbing wall, a shower, a sprayer, and plenty of pool space to splash and play. You can buy this set with or without the pump. The max recommended weight is 350 pounds and the company suggests no more than three children play at one time.

One Reviewer Says: “Good investment. Grandkid loves it and has a nice kid pool and the adults are able to walk around and help and play with smaller children. Made well and sets up in a few minutes. Lots of fun for the kids. Would recommend this.”

Blow Up Water Slides

This Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer can keep plenty of kids busy all at the same time. The middle of this structure is a big climbing wall and once your littles get to the top, they have two slide options to get back down to the pool. Plus you’ve got water spraying from every which way. And if your kids like LOL Surprise, that’s also an option — yes, your backyard can be outfitted with a giant fuchsia water slide. You are welcome.

One Reviewer Says: “We are on our second summer of using this inflatable water slide. Since we live in Houston, last year we used it for a season of about 6 months. My elementary-aged son and toddler son have gotten hours of enjoyment from this purchase. Totally worth the investment. My husband even climbs in there to play with them every now and then.”

This inflatable waterslide has a lot going for it. Not only is the slide area pretty prominent, but there’s a ballpit attached, meaning it’s great for a range of ages. In total, it can hold up to five kids, making it a great selection for a small birthday party or family event. It also comes with a “surfboard” to make sliding even more fun. Based on reviews, parents can’t get enough of this inflatable.

One Reviewer Says: “So far, this gets a 10/10. It takes about 15 minutes to set up the first time, and fewer than 5 minutes after that. I add about 5 extra minutes... because I attach our 75' slip n slide (rather than the little one that comes with it.) This is a HUGE hit with the kids”

Inflatable Pool Slides

You can set up this Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Swimming Pool Water Slide either right on the side of your pool to send your children flying into the water. Even better — some adults can use it too. (There’s a max weight of 176 pounds.) It’s easy to climb up to the top of the slide with convenient hand holds on the back, and the slide has a constant water spray to make sure it’s always ready to go.

One Reviewer Says: “This slide turned out much better than I expected! It fits great at the end of our dock on the lake and was easy to set up. So far, it has held up to about 20 kids ranging from 4 to 13 years old. My son is 7 years old and I was worried it was going to be too boring for him and the older kids because it’s not very tall, but they all seem to love it and they have found lots of ways to make it fun and interesting. Trust me when I say it has taken some abuse and it’s still standing, so I’m happy!”

Best Inflatable Water Slides for Adults

Designed for big kids and adults who want a thrill, the BACKYARD BLAST – 30′ Waterslide with Bumpers and Pool is basically a Slip N Slide but better. Imagine setting this up so it dumps right into your pool — now that sounds like fun. But if you don’t have a pool, there’s a small catch-pool at the end of this slide that you can splash right into. It also comes with two inflatable rafts to make your slide extra sleek.

One Reviewer Says: “Great buy! Kids had a blast! Worked really well and was a huge hit at our party. We used baby oil and baby soap to help make [it] slippery which worked perfectly. I think it was a good thickness. I read a ton [of] reviews on slip and slides and this was the only one I felt had overall good reviews so we went with it and I’m happy we did!”

Another Slip N Slide-style water slide is this TEAM MAGNUS XL Slip and Slide. It has one inflatable end to catch you when you slide down and is the perfect backyard fun for adults who want to beat the heat. Plus, it’s 31 feet long, so you’ll get an extra-long ride.

One Reviewer Says: “Let me give you my honest opinion. I have not seen my kids since we set this up. I have 3 heathen children that are each a tornado of destruction when every something comes out of the packaging. So far it's in one piece. They have been outside enjoying sunshine, fresh air, and a soap slick sliding experience for FOUR HOURS. I have been sitting in my quiet house enjoying silence for FOUR HOURS.”