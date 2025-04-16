You’ve heard of the (dreaded) iPad kid. You probably know one, or a few. But, have you heard of the iPad family? A family where even Mom and Dad can’t seem to pull themselves away from the glow of a screen?

One mom on TikTok, Bailey Daugh, shared her family’s screen collection on TikTok, and it seems like they might meet the qualifications of an iPad family.

“We are a family of six, and we are raising a bunch of iPad kids,” Daugh said. “So I'm gonna go ahead and show you all of our electronic devices in our house to make you feel a little bit better about yours.”

Daugh’s family’s complete list of device included:

Her 2-year-old’s iPad

Her 5-year-old’s iPad and AAC (Augmentative and alternative communication tablet)

Her 7-year-old’s iPad

Her 10-year-old's iPad and iPhone

Her iPad, iPhone, Nintendo switch, Apple watch and MacBook

Her husband's iPad, iPhone and watch

Two Playstations for the two oldest boys

Her husband’s Xbox and PC

Nine TVs throughout the house

She also said that they also only limit screen time for the kids from Monday to Thursday.

Okay. On one hand, I think many of us would be a bit shocked if we actually took inventory of every single screen or device in our house. Technology is so instilled in our day-to-day lives, that as adults, many of us are probably using multiple screens throughout the day without even thinking about it. I mean, refrigerators even have screens now. It’s inescapable.

Also, one screen Daugh included in her count is medical device that assists with her son’s speech delay. Technology can be helpful and good, of course!

However, I do have some questions. Just questions! Like, how does one even fit nine televisions in one house? Are there multiple TVs per room? And, why two Playstations? I remember quite literally beating my siblings up for first dibs on the Wii remote growing up... I feel like it built character. Just my opinion!

As you can imagine, the comments were... a mess. Lots of users were less than impressed with the Daugh’s screen collection.

“Soooo your devices are raising your kids got it,” one user said.

“Therapist here: congrats on frying their dopamine systems and stunting their development!” said another.

The biggest point of contention (though there were many) seemed to be Daugh’s 2-year-old’s iPad.

“‘my TWO year olds ipad’… you didn’t even give this kid a chance,” said one user.

“GIVE THAT TWO YEAR A OLD A BOOK,” said another.

But, there were also plenty of users ready to defend Daugh.

“Girlllll you are so REAL for posting this 👏” said one.

“Ooofff I found my plaaaace,” said another. “6 of us. We have 3 ps5s, 4 nintendo switches, 5 iPads, the 3 older kids have I phones and watches, we each have an iPhone and he has a watch. 8 TVs lol.”

“wow…so many perfect parents gathered here in the comments. 😅” another user joked.

Nobody’s perfect... but I’d say most families at least share a single Playstation... in my opinion!