I Thought Tahiti Was Just For Honeymooners. Then I Took My 6-Year-Old.

When my husband and I started telling our friends and family that we were taking our 6-year-old on a week-long vacation to Tahiti, the reactions were pretty much what we expected. Excitement and shock mixed with an unspoken version of: Wtf are you two thinking? Isn't that a honeymoon destination?

And to be honest, yes, we were asking ourselves the same thing. It would be a very long trek to get there from the Midwest. Our daughter had never been out of the country before, so there were a lot of unknowns, and we knew the reputation that a place like French Polynesia and Tahiti had. Was it actually a family-friendly vacation destination? Or just for romantic sunsets overlooking a lagoon from your underwater bungalow?

We took the chance and booked the trip anyway, half-convinced we were about to spend a week apologizing to our daughter for dragging her somewhere that wasn’t really meant for her.

Thankfully, we were wrong. Like, embarrassingly wrong. Tahiti and French Polynesia turned out to be one of the best family trips we've ever taken, and the reasons why genuinely surprised us. Here's what we didn't see coming.

The locals treated our daughter like she belonged there.

I knew we were in the right place the moment we stepped onto the plane. Before we'd even found our seats, our daughter was being handed a little backpack stuffed with crayons, coloring books, and games. Such a small thing, but it set the tone for everything that followed.

That warmth didn't stop at the airport. On a lagoon tour in Bora Bora, the guides treated her like she was one of their own. They helped her weave a shell bracelet on the motu and walked her through their garden like she was a person worth showing things to, not just a kid to be managed while the adults had the real experience. She ate it up. And let’s be real, so did I!

French Polynesian culture is child-centered in a way that's hard to explain until you've felt it. Your kid is just welcome, and it feels so genuine.

Katie Garrity

There's way more to do than lie on a beach (even with a kid in tow).

This was maybe the biggest misconception we had going in. Tahiti and French Polynesia are not just for people who want to read a book by the water for a week. (Although... on my next trip there, sign me up!) There is genuinely so much to do, and a lot of it is perfect for kids.

At the Westin Bora Bora, our daughter made shell bracelets and visited a turtle rescue center, where we learned about sea turtle rehabilitation. That alone would have made her trip. But if you have an adventurous kid, the excursions are where it really opens up.

We did a boat tour on Tahiti-Iti with Te Pari Explorer Lagoon Tours, and our daughter would have moved onto that boat permanently if we'd let her. The guides were incredible, so good with our daughter, and the scenery was unreal. At one point, they let her jump off a rope swing into the lagoon. She still talks about it. Probably will for years.

Katie Garrity

A travel agency came in ridiculously handy.

Planning an international trip to French Polynesia with a kid felt very overwhelming before we even started. There are multiple islands you can stay on, a lot of logistics when it comes to traveling to said islands, and approximately one million opinions on the internet about how to do it right, especially with a family.

We leaned on Tahiti Tourisme to help us pull it together, and it was one of the best decisions we made.

They worked with us as a family, not just as travelers. Budget, lodging preferences, activities, they took all of it into account and built out a realistic itinerary that actually made sense for our lives. Nothing felt like a throwaway suggestion. It felt like they genuinely wanted us to get the most out of the trip, and we did.

If you're looking at French Polynesia and feeling like the planning alone might break you, this is your sign to ask for help. It made the whole thing feel doable instead of daunting.

Katie Garrity

It cost less than we thought it would.

Look, if you're staying in an overwater bungalow with room service and nightly turndown every night of the trip, yes, French Polynesia is going to be expensive. But that's not the only way to do it.

We hopped around to a few different properties, and mixing it up made a real difference. Places like Vanira Lodge and the Royal Tahitian gave us that incredible French Polynesian experience at a much more approachable price point. You don't have to go all-in on luxury to feel like you're living your best life out there. Trust me, the lagoon looks just as stunning either way.

If Tahiti has been sitting on your bucket list because it feels too far, too expensive, or too romantic for a family trip, I get it. We thought the same thing. But this trip proved to us that it is absolutely possible, and that the experience on the other side is worth every bit of the planning it takes to get there.