Between the school pickups, a bottomless pile of laundry, and the sheer mental load of keeping a household running, "romance" in a marriage can start to feel like a distant memory. But here's the thing I realized: I deserved more than a quiet dinner with my husband after the kids went to bed. He and I deserved a full weekend. And I’m not talking about anything simple — nope! I wanted spa treatments, room service, and not hearing “Moooooooom?” once. (I know you all know the tone I’m talking about!)

For Midwest girlies like myself, a dream getaway like this is just a couple of hours' drive away. Yes, believe it or not, the Midwest is quietly home to some seriously swoon-worthy resorts that were basically made for married couples who need to remember why they liked each other in the first place.

From lakefront retreats in Wisconsin to a cute Michigan bed and breakfast, here are some of the most romantic getaways in the Midwest worth packing your bag (and your kids’ bags for Grandma’s).

The American Club — Kohler, WI

Wisconsin's only Forbes Five-Star resort, and honestly, one of the most impressive properties in the entire Midwest. Set in the charming village of Kohler, The American Club — a Tudor-style gem with impeccable service, outstanding dining, and the Kohler Waters Spa — is a destination unto itself.

Soak in the Jacuzzi in your suite, grab some dinner at the Wisconsin Room restaurant, and then cap the night off with a drink at The Horse & Plow. The American Club just has that luxury sense that makes guests feel comfy, cozy, and like every detail has been thought through.

Next door, guests can treat themselves to a spa treatment (or five!) at Kohler Waters Spa, Wisconsin’s only five-star spa, with innovative hydrotherapy services and nourishing treatments, plus thoughtful amenities and the rejuvenating ritual of an elegant thermal suite.

Before you hit the road back to real life, stop inside The Greenhouse Coffee Shop for some of the most stunning stained glasswork. What was once a Lancashire solarium, The Greenhouse’s stained-glass windows invite guests to take in the gorgeous views while sipping delicious coffee and nibbling pastries.

Sundara Inn & Spa — Wisconsin Dells, WI

Now, hold on a second, before you write this one off because of the mention of the infamous Dells, hear me out!

Tucked away from all that chaos in the woods just outside of town, The Sundara Inn & Spa is a peaceful, adults-only retreat where the whole point is to slow down — think ritual baths, serene pools, couples massages, and a restaurant, Nava, that guests can't stop raving about. It's the kind of place where you actually unplug and leave feeling a little more human.

Herrington Inn & Spa — Geneva, IL

Don’t be afraid of the Chicago suburbs! It’s not all little boxes made of ticky-tacky; there are also tons of spots with charm and respite, like the Herrington Inn & Spa in Geneva. The charming, AAA 4-Diamond boutique inn sits right on the Fox River in the heart of Geneva, just about an hour west of Chicago.

You can hunker down in a cozy, elegant room with a soaking tub, enjoy a memorable meal at the wonderful on-site restaurant, Atwater’s, or spend the day at the spa for standout massages and facials.

The Osthoff Resort & Spa — Elkhart Lake, WI

Elkhart Lake is one of those Wisconsin gems that feels like a little secret, and The Osthoff is the crown jewel.

This stunning lakefront resort sits right on the shores of one of the clearest lakes in the state, and the stunning views alone are worth the trip. Suites at the Osthoff come with full kitchens, spacious living areas, and fireplaces, which means you never even have to leave your room. WINK WINK!

Now, if you do plan to venture out, book a treatment at Aspira Spa — a full-service spa with treatments like facials, a CBD massage, and even taking a Balneotherapy Bath in the Chromatub.

Grab dinner at The Concourse restaurant or browse around the local shop before grabbing a drink at a waterfront bar while you wait for your spouse to be the first one to admit that you actually miss the kids.

The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa — Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva has been a large, go-to couples’ getaway destination in the Midwest for decades (and for good reason!). It's a charming town with lake views that will stun at any time of year.

The Abbey Resort sits right on the waterfront and is one of those places that has a little bit of everything: a full-service Avani Spa, multiple dining options, gorgeous lake views, and enough cozy corners to disappear into for an entire weekend.

Outside the resort, Lake Geneva itself is just an incredibly fun place to getaway to with boutique shops, wine bars, and tons of restaurants within walking distance of The Abbey.

The Abbey has that timeless, old-timey feeling without feeling run down or tired. Like you’ve gone back in time or something, maybe even back to the time when you were married, to help rekindle that dulling flame.

Castle in the Country B&B — Allegan, MI

This list would not be complete without mentioning Michigan! Tucked away in the rolling countryside of Allegan, Michigan, just a short drive from the popular lakeside town of Saugatuck, this enchanting bed and breakfast offers stunning suites with fireplaces, deep soaking tubs, and beds designed for deep (uninterrupted!) sleep. This place is quite literally designed for couples to have a romantic getaway.

They also run packages like the Celebration package, which includes a couple's massage and dinner voucher.

Will the laundry still be there when you get back? Probably. But you’ll be better for it. The kids will survive, the dog will survive, and whatever you left on the to-do list will survive.

At the end of the day, the best thing you can do for your marriage, and honestly, the kids, too, let’s be real, is invest in your relationship. And sometimes that looks like checking into a beautiful hotel, ordering room service, and remembering that your husband is not your mortal enemy!