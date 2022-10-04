It’s Official — We’ve Found The Most Versatile Item A Mom Can Have In Her Medicine Cabinet

When you’re a parent, you tend to amass a… shall we say, interesting array of medical supplies and toiletries. A cursory glance under my own bathroom sink reveals temporary hair color crayons (a passing phase), toddler glycerin suppositories (also, thankfully, passing), lice shampoo (fun!), and a collection of rocks whose provenance and purpose only my four year-old knows. So when you stumble across a product that is not only 100% natural but also incredibly versatile, with uses for every member of the family that range from first aid to skincare to postpartum recovery, you’re going to want to stockpile it like a doomsday prepper. T.N. Dickinson’s clinical grade witch hazel is that multipurpose powerhouse you’ve been looking for. Why do moms around the world love and trust T.N. Dickinson’s? Let us count the ways:

It Cleans Cuts and Scrapes

Witch hazel, a plant that has been used for its medicinal properties for hundreds of years, is a natural astringent, which makes it perfect for cleaning and treating cuts, scrapes, burns, and other minor skin irritations (like, say, the razor burn you get when your child barges into the bathroom during your “relaxing” shower, causing you to startle just as you’re navigating the delicate terrain around the knee). T.N. Dickinson’s is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin, and has been trusted by families for first aid and skincare since 1866 — truly an OG!

It Soothes Bug Bites and Burns

How many times has your child complained of an itchy mosquito bite or a tender sunburn, and you turn to your medicine cabinet only to find expired diaper rash cream from a prehistoric time when your now-middle schooler called blueberries “boobies”? Not to worry — if you’ve got witch hazel, you don’t need a specialized itch cream or after-sun balm; the powerhouse botanical relieves irritation with its cooling, refreshing, non-sticky formula.

It Calms and Clears Skin

Natural skincare is all the rage, and you can’t get more natural than T.N. Dickinson’s, which is the only 100% natural, genuine witch hazel to meet United States Pharmacopeia (USP) over-the-counter drug standards (in non-scientist speak, that means it’s ultra pure and effective, the real deal). You can use T.N. Dickinson’s dye- and fragrance-free clinical grade witch hazel as a simple cleanser to tone skin and remove dirt, oil, and impurities gently without over drying (the brand sells single-use cleansing cloth wipes, or you can just dab some liquid witch hazel on a cotton ball), or as a natural astringent to care for blemishes and other irritating skin conditions. Kinda makes those pricey “all-natural” cleansers in your Instagram feed seem a little try-hard, no?

It’s a Balm for the Postpartum Body

Anyone who’s been heavily pregnant knows the toll that weight can take on the sensitive tissue down below. That’s right: hemorrhoids, those unwelcome visitors that can pop up (literally) at the least opportune moments, such as (but not limited to) the moment of birth! But don’t worry —witch hazel is one of the most effective treatments for soothing irritated and inflamed skin in your most intimate areas. T.N. Dickinson’s specially-formulated pads shrink hemorrhoid tissue, offering cooling relief from pain and itching. (When they says it’s gentle enough for skin “from your nose to your toes and everywhere in between,” this must be the “between” they mean!)

It’s A Natural Makeup Remover

It’s a cleanser, it’s a toner, it’s a blemish soother and after-shave and bug-bite balm and hemorrhoid healer. What else can witch hazel do, file your taxes? OK, not quite. But it can sub in for yet another specialty product clogging your drawers and shelves: makeup remover. T.N. Dickinson’s 100% natural, clinical grade witch hazel can be used at night to remove any last traces of make-up or residue an everyday cleanser might leave behind. It’s dermatologist-tested and non-greasy, so it’ll gently clean your skin without overdrying.

So… yeah. Turns out witch hazel is like the Swiss army knife of toiletries, ready to deploy for natural, effective cleansing and first aid relief for everyone in your family. Grab a bottle of T.N. Dickinson’s clinical grade witch hazel and get ready to meet the new MVP of your medicine cabinet.