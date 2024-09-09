Jason Kelce Shared His Favorite Things About Wife Kylie Kelce, And We’re All Swooning

Moms, obviously, deserve all the praise in the world. However, it can be rare to actually hear it, especially from their partners. That’s why it was just so lovely to hear former Eagles star Jason Kelce shower wife Kylie Kelce with praise in a recent interview shared on TikTok.

Speaking with Cameron Oaks Rogers for her podcast “Conversations with Cam,” Jason revealed some of his favorite things about Kylie — and we can’t get enough of his adorable answer.

First, he shared how much he admires Kylie’s commitment to their kids as a mother.

“My favorite characteristic of her as a mother is that her kids are the most important thing in the world to her, and it comes across in everything she does,” he said. “Priorities are so important, and that being the number one priority really sets the stage for everything else.”

Too freaking cute! But, he didn’t stop there.

Jason went on to share his favorite things about Kylie as a person as well.

“Then my favorite characteristic in Kylie, just as a person, is, you know, besides honesty, besides integrity, besides compassionate, besides loving, I would say my favorite characteristic is that she's not afraid to be who she is, and does not feel pressure to be something that she doesn't want to be. She's like one of the most consistent human beings I know on the planet. She is so grounded and so consistent in who she is as a person,” he said.

You know what they say: to be loved is to be known. I, for one, can’t get over how genuine and specific his compliments are — what a way to express how much you care for your partner!

The comment section felt the same way — it was full of TikTok users applauding Jason’s kind words.

“🥺Imagine being this seen by your husband,” said Moni.

“He named 10 things because he cannot just dial it back to 1. If a man doesn’t love me like this/ do not love me at all!” said Amanda Rand.

“The way he answers this off the cuff so genuinely = REAL love and admiration for his wife and I’m here for it,” said Kerry.Anne.I.

So it’s settled: the Kelces continue to reign supreme as one of the NFL’s cutest couples.