28% Of Single Mothers Live In Poverty. Jaycina Almond Is On A Mission To Help.

In a perfect world, there would be an abundance of easily accessible resources to help mothers not just survive, but thrive. Unfortunately, that's all too often not the case. It's tough out there, and even tougher for single moms — 28% currently live in poverty — who typically have to jump through a lot of hoops to receive assistance. It's a feat that can feel insurmountable when you're already living in crisis mode.

Jaycina Almond understands this on a deeply personal level.

When she got pregnant at 20, she saw firsthand how challenging it could be to make it on your own as a mother and to get help when you need it. Instead of becoming a statistic, Almond embraced young motherhood, kickstarting her modeling career after sharing Instagram posts of nursing her daughter, Syx.

But beyond modeling, Almond was determined to effect change for single moms and Black single moms especially, as nearly 1 in 2 Black mothers are single mothers. She dreamed of creating a safety net for those living on the margin so they can get what they need (when they need it, not after tangling with a bunch of red tape). To that end, the model mom formed The Tender Foundation, a transformative non-profit that emphasizes accessibility, community, and assistance without shame or stigma. Moms merely need to fill out a simple form and, once approved, can receive help in the form of emergency bill pay, grocery store gift cards, diapers, and other necessities.

Today, Almond is being recognized for the incredibly important work she’s doing, tapped as the latest Honoree in Adidas’ Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) initiative. To highlight her impact, the brand debuted a powerful short film that shares Almond’s story. The film, says the brand, explores “the often-overlooked strength and resilience of Black mothers, amplifying their voices and challenging stereotypes.”

As part of the collaboration, Adidas is also making a donation to The Tender Foundation so that Almond can continue empowering single mothers to break down barriers.

Here’s what Almond shared with Scary Mommy when we recently got the opportunity to ask her about her life-changing work, being a single mom herself, and what needs to change to truly dismantle some of these systemic challenges.

Scary Mommy: Congrats on being recognized as an Adidas HBE 2025 honoree! What does it mean to you to be an honoree, specifically at this moment in time?

Jaycina Almond: Receiving such recognition on such a large scale is so surreal! When you are in the thick of it, there’s always more you feel like you could be and should be doing. I want to make sure all our families stay housed, everybody has enough for groceries this month... all the things. But being named one of Adidas Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) Honorees made me take time to reflect on everything we’ve been able to accomplish, how my community and my village are the folks who made it possible for me to be where I am today. I’m a Black girl from Kentucky who got pregnant at 20, you know? I’m not supposed to be sitting here having this conversation with you. At a time when many organizations are scaling back on community-driven efforts, Adidas has remained committed — a decision that speaks volumes about the brand's values.

SM: It’s truly heartbreaking to read that 28% of single mothers live in poverty. How does The Tender Foundation help, and what needs to happen on a systemic level to effect change?

JA: At Tender, we’re building a safety net for single moms living on the margins here in Atlanta. That support allows them to invest in what they need, from housing to keeping the fridge stocked, and everything in between. We offer emergency bill pay assistance with rent, utilities, and childcare costs. We also operate a Diaper Bank where all families can get diapers, wipes, and formula for free. Additionally, we run a guaranteed income program called The Bridge, where our mamas receive monthly cash payments for a full year... no strings attached.

We truly do believe in trust-based solutions that are rooted in dignity. I believe, first and foremost, there has to be a narrative change around poverty and single motherhood to get to any real systemic change on a policy level. We have to dispel the myth that poverty is an individual failing, that poor folks mismanage their money, that poor folks are less deserving, just didn’t work hard enough, and that single mothers are irresponsible, etc. If we continue to let this be the narrative, it will be hard to enact change at a policy level — and that is where change needs to happen. Policies that support the most marginalized families will also benefit all families.

SM: What thought patterns have you overcome personally, and in what ways do you strive every day to redefine Black motherhood?

JA: I definitely struggled with the stigma attached to being a young, Black single mom a lot when my daughter was younger. I realized, though, that whatever people thought of me said a lot more about them than me, and at the end of the day, why did I care so much about people I will probably never see again? Like, why do I care if my Uber driver knows I’m 21 and single with a 6-month-old? Or what people on Instagram thought?

I also think that stigma is compounded when you’re poor. I don’t think I necessarily set out to redefine Black motherhood; there have been generations and generations of amazing Black mamas before me, and there will be many after me. I just try to do my best for my girl every day.

SM: Black women do so much for all of us: Not only in the larger contributions to society but also in how society looks to Black women for comfort (the internet’s “aunties”) and strength (at the polls and in politics, for example). That support obviously isn’t always reciprocated. It would be unfair to ask you to educate us on how we can better support Black women and Black moms specifically, but what are your personal hopes for the future in this regard?

JA: Thank you — I really appreciate that. My hope for the future of supporting Black mamas is rooted in deep narrative change. I want to see a world where Black mothers are truly seen, heard, and safe. Where harmful stereotypes are rejected, and Black motherhood is represented with honesty and care. Where being Black doesn’t mean facing a higher risk during labor and delivery. Where Black moms have equal access to the resources they need to live full, flourishing lives. I want everything good for Black moms — because we deserve it.

SM: I grew up with a single mom raising three kids, and I feel like scarcity mindset has really followed me throughout life because of the financial strain we felt. How do you combat that, and how does your work help other single mothers break the cycle for their children?

JA: I so understand this. One thing that myself and our entire Tender team fall back on is that one of our core values and pillars is generosity. So there’s always this internal gut check or a way to challenge each other’s decisions by asking, “Is this generous?” It’s a practice that has infiltrated my personal relationship with money as well.

And to be completely transparent, some of our mamas only need a little help along the way, and some of our mamas are stuck in the hamster wheel of poverty. Like, it truly is expensive to be poor — but we hope by paying bills and putting extra money in our mama’s pockets, we take some of that financial strain off their family.

SM: What advice would you give anyone who wants to try to help single moms in their community but isn't sure how to start or best contribute to a nonprofit?

JA: Honestly, just do it! Start somewhere. If there’s somebody or an organization already doing the work you believe in, jump in ... shoot an email offering support or set up a call. If you want to do your own thing, same — just start and name your intentions publicly so your community can help.

SM: People can be so, so hard on moms. What are some of the ways people judge moms (and especially single moms) that you really wish would change?

JA: I think one of the biggest stereotypes for Black single moms, poor Black single moms specifically, is the “welfare queen” trope. That single moms are irresponsible, promiscuous, or negligent parents. That somehow single motherhood is inferior to the nuclear family. That single mamas made the “wrong” choice of partner. I mean, the list goes on.

SM: I’ve long loved Adidas, and now I love them even more. How important is it to support brands that support women?

JA: It’s really meaningful, especially in times when support for women and families can feel uncertain. Having allies and community matters. I always tell my daughter: Know what you stand for and don’t waver from that. So, when a brand takes action that aligns with your values, it’s worth supporting — it signals that they understand what their community cares about and are willing to reflect that in what they do.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.