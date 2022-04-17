mommy thoughts

10 Jennifer Garner Quotes That Nail Mom Life, In Honor Of Her Birthday

The 13 Going On 30 actress (and mom of three) turns 50.

by Simone Johnson
Jennifer Garner, who has three kids, has become a bit of an internet parenting guru.
Future Publishing/Getty Images

I find that I am by far the messiest, sloppiest, craziest! All the moms I ever see always look very put together, and I just don't get it. I don't see how they do it! But then again, I would look that way if I didn't have kids too probably.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

I am not pregnant. But I’ve had three kids, and there is a ‘bump.’ From now on, ladies, I will have a ‘bump,’ and it will be my ‘baby bump,’ and let’s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going anywhere.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

