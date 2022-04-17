The 13 Going On 30 actress (and mom of three) turns 50.
I find that I am by far the messiest, sloppiest, craziest! All the moms I ever see always look very put together, and I just don't get it. I don't see how they do it! But then again, I would look that way if I didn't have kids too probably.
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
I am not pregnant. But I’ve had three kids, and there is a ‘bump.’ From now on, ladies, I will have a ‘bump,’ and it will be my ‘baby bump,’ and let’s just all settle in and get used to it. It’s not going anywhere.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images