We very rarely take our daughter to the movies, even for kid’s movies, because the cost of the entire movie trip for the three of us doesn’t usually feel worth it if our daughter gets squirmy, loud, or just wants to bounce halfway through. It’s kind of a bummer because there is something special about watching films on the big screen and soaking in that theater experience, but what’s a parent to do?

One movie theater chain, Cinépolis USA, is keeping parents in mind when creating their theaters and has included a “Junior Theater” for kids. And honestly, it’s amazing. One TikTok user, Austyn de Lugo Liston, gave his followers an inside look at how the theater is set up.

“Did you know there's a movie theater especially for toddlers? Today we took our kids to see Moana 2 and we took them to the Junior Theater at Cinépolis. This is really the only theater we ever take our youngest two kids to because they're not really ready for the full movie theater experience where they sit and just watch for two hours,” he explained. “But if you have little kids like ages two to five, the Junior Theater is perfect.”

He then shows off some of the features in the Junior Theater, including play areas, tunnels, and a playpen up front for little kids.

“So first of all, it's fully set up with lots of play areas. So down the side by the stairs, it's basically like a McDonald's PlayPlace. And then there's also a little toddler area in the front right in front of the screen. That's also a little play area. We like to get there about 30 minutes before the show. That's when they open it up and the kids can play for a little bit before it's time to settle down and watch the movie,” he went on to say.

The Junior Theater experience even includes a 15-minute intermission halfway through the movie! Potty breaks and brain breaks for all!

“And it's a great way to start easing kids into movie theater etiquette where you're not too scared that they're going to cry and ruin the experience for someone else because everyone in the theater is either a little kid or the parent of a little kid.”

That. Right there! How many times have I shushed my daughter or tried to get her to behave just a little bit better because we were in a public space? Shamefully, I have to say, it happens more than I’d like to admit because, let’s face it, people don’t really like loud children in their spaces, even if they’re public.

While I happen to think this concept is wonderful, the concept was met with a lot of criticism.

“Isn’t this teaching the kids they can go crazy at the movies?” one user asked.

“That’s definitely not easing them into any etiquette,” another scoffed.

“or...take your kids to the movies when they are old enough to sit still...for this just take them to a play place,” another said.

“I feel like this just teaches them not to sit still during a movie. Cause once they hit the ‘right age’ they’re not going to be able to just sit through the movie,” one user noted.

Several TikTok users clapped back at this notion, questioning how anyone could think this concept is a bad idea.

“I really don't understand that hate comments, this is so so smart! and unique! I wish more theaters did this and honestly it looks fun! And Is it only for parents that have kids?” one user asked.

Another said, “These commenters don’t understand that these theaters specifically create this for families. It’s a junior theater. 🙄 There’s one near us but the ages start at 3 so I have to wait another year.”

Head here to see if there’s a Junior Theater near you!