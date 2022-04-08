Ketanji Brown Jackson's Daughter Had The Best Reply To President Biden’s Quip

Around the country, Americans are celebrating the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court — the first time that a Black woman has been selected for the honor in our history.

And on Friday, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and others gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to reflect on such a monumental event.

During Biden’s remarks, he told a priceless story of a conversation he had with Justice Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Talia, that shows the unbelievable love and admiration she has for her exceptional mom.

"I said to Talia, 'It's hard being the daughter or the son of a famous person,” Biden said. “I said, 'Imagine what it's like being president!’”

Talia responded: “She may be!”

You have to love the way she thinks.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Biden responded.

Both of Jackson’s daughters, Talia and 17-year-old Leila, were at the South Lawn celebration, in which Biden praised Jackson and looked back on the historic moment.

“Yesterday we all witnessed a truly historic moment,” he said. “We can turn to our children and grandchildren and say ‘I was there.’”

Jackson spent much of her speech thanking those who helped her get to this moment. And her daughters definitely got a shoutout.

“To my daughters, Talia and Leila,” she said. “I bet you never thought you’d get to skip school to come to the White House. This is all pretty exciting for me, as well, but nothing has brought me greater joy than being your mother. I love you very much."

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the deep love and support of Judge Jackson’s daughters toward their phenomenal mom. In March, a photo snapped by The New York Times went viral of daughter Leila looking at her mom like she was about to burst with pride.

And it’s easy to see how.

Jackson got emotional at the White House celebration as well.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” she said.

“But we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us.”