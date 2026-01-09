At this point, we’ve heard it all when it comes to the disdain people have for parents and children on airplanes. Some of those complaints are legit (aka parents just letting their kids do whatever they want), and some are just entitled people who don’t want to live in a world with kids. Traveling with kids, especially on airplanes, is a touchy subject — one that never fails to have a smattering of differing opinions.

So, when someone on Threads posted a photo of an airplane wall absolutely covered in kids’ stickers, people had some pretty visceral reactions.

The Thread user wrote, “So what was the parents doing when the child was having arts n craft on the plane?”

After the post gained traction, thousands of parents on Reddit chimed in to defend the parents in this alleged “Sticker-gate.”

Tawana N. Deggs

One mom wrote, “Surviving, ma’am, surviving.”

“People always complain about kids being loud, and yet they still complain about things that make them quiet,” another pointed out.

One Threads user pointed out that these are the kinds of stickers that come off very easily, noting, “Making sure their kid was quiet and entertained lmao those stickers come off very very easily.”

“Imagine seeing stickers on a plane that a kid left and being mad. Yall are f**king miserable,” another wrote.

One user pointed out that the general public just doesn’t have grace for families.

“I have a special needs child, she made an absolute mess on the plane with her snacks. But snacks keep her from making loud repetitive noises. By the time the flight is over she is screaming and everyone wants us off the plane. The seats are so tight I can hardly reach around to make sure we got all our stuff. I know we left a big snack mess. We do the best we can, my life is so much harder on that plane ride trying to keep her ok. Please give Grace to families with kids, even messy ones,” she wrote.

However, some were not impressed by the child’s abstract airplane art, especially the idea that these parents left it there while deboarding.

“And moms wonder why people dislike them and their children.”

“You made the choice to have a child, you have to be responsible for cleaning up after your child.”

“Leaving the stickers for someone else to clean up is surviving? Maybe some people shouldn’t be parents if surviving entails leaving a mess for others to clean up.”

“It shouldn’t have been left behind. This isn’t their house. The parents need to take that shit down before getting off the damn plane,” one user said.

One user summed it up perfectly and wrote, “Your choice: arts and crafts or screaming child. Pick wisely.”

Two things can be true here, right? Kids should be allowed to exist in the world, doing kid-sort of things like playing with stickers on an airplane, so that they can be entertained, and parents should be picking up after their kids who make a mess, assuming that’s what is happening in this photo.

Read the entire Threads post here.