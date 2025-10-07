Sisters-In-Law Are Sparring Over Whether Their Kids Can Get Adult Meals At Restaurants

When are your kids done with eating off the kids menu? Like most things, it depends on a number of factors, like the size of their appetite, their pickiness, and the cost of the menu items. But sooner or later, your little angel is going to be ordering an entree that costs double-digits instead of the kids’ mac and cheese that comes with a fruit cup and a lemonade for $8.

Of course, problems and complexities can arise, especially if you get relatives involved. One parent over on the Reddit Am I The Asshole? Forum is wondering if they were in the wrong for ordering adult portions for her kids while her sister-in-law’s children got the kids’ menu treatment.

Here’s what they had to say:

“We went to a restaurant for my MIL bday lunch,” the post begins. “When orders were being taken, SIL announced that ALL the kids would be having kids meal tenders and fries with juice. My 9yo and 4yo eat adult meals, 2 chicken tenders and handful of fries will not fill them up so when the waiter got to me, I told him my kids will have adult meals since I'm the one paying for them, so they ordered their meals and my SIL was pissed. She said I embarrassed her and made her kids question her, because she told them they were getting "the same thing all the other kids were eating"...so. Am I the AH?”

This is tough. First of all, there’s the issue of each kid getting enough to eat. Secondly, there’s the issue of some kids getting treated differently than others. Thirdly, there’s the problem of not showing the kids a united front when it comes to ordering at the restaurant.

However, when all was said and done, the Reddit community was largely of one mind: let the kids get enough to eat, especially if their parents are paying.

“SIL probably has bratty kids who will whine if someone else has something different from them (regardless if they like it or not),” suggested one of the top comments.

“Maybe her kids just wanted a proper meal instead of two nuggets and three fries,” another added.

“Your sister should not have made an un-agreed to pronouncement that applied to your kids as well as her,” another said. “This is on her.”

“While I'm a bit surprised the 4 y.o. can finish an adult meal, even if they couldn't, what if they just wanted something on the adult menu or had some issue where they couldn't eat chicken tenders,” another asked. “My niece asked for an adult meal instead of the kid's meal, and while she didn't eat most of it, at least she was able to eat and enjoy some and pack the leftovers for later. Especially since you're the one paying for them — she has no right to say anything when you are the one paying for them.”

A few people pointed out that adult meals are often more nutritious and adventurous than the kid options, making them a better choice if you have the funds and like leftovers.

“I got my kids adult meals pretty early too,” another added. “Partly because they just didn’t want buttered noodles or grilled cheese or whatever bland thing was offered. We didn’t go out often, and since they picked their own meals, there was lots of enthusiasm for eating most of it, even at a young age so that part rings true to me at least.”

The bottom line? Kids are different and so are families — do what works for yours and don’t force your own ideas onto others even if they’re family.