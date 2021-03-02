Flip Flops For Kids & Toddlers That Are Sturdy, Comfy, And Beach-Ready

Looking for the best flip flops for kids? How about toddler flip flops for your little walker? We got ’em all, from durable, supportive picks to super-affordable sandals. After all, it’s that time of year again; the time when flip flops feel good and let the sun sand, and surf wash over bare toes. But we know the warmer weather means you’ll need a whole slew of kid gear for your growing littles (and not-so-littles), so we want to help check one thing off your list. Since you’ll need everything from cute bathing suits to long-lasting sunscreens to the best kids flip flops for all fun-in-the-sun activities, we sought out the best open, waterproof, easy-on thong sandals to make summertime living easier—and who doesn’t want easier?

As a side note, the necessity for open shoes cannot be understated: Because they’re breathable, flip flops are vacation/summer essentials for even teensy toesies. If you’ve ever experienced stinky toddler feet, you understand—and after splashing around in the ocean, lake, or pool, sandals that dry quickly are a godsend. No mama wants to deal with the odor, nor the complaints, that stem from little feet sitting in damp shoes. Hard pass.

Of course, finding the right flip flops for your kids depends on several factors including comfort, durability, how well they stay on, and how cute they are. Here, shop the best available now for every age from toddler on up.

Best Toddler Flip Flops

Of course Crocs flip flops are totally beloved. Their toddler flip flops come with a heel strap and are made of the same flexible, comfy, lightweight foam the brand’s known for. Easy to put on and take off, breathable, and easy to clean and dry? The choice here is —you guessed it— easy.

One Reviewer Says: “I was having such a hard time finding size 13 little kid flip flops for my 5 year old. The size seemed nonexistent and if I did find it there was never the ankle strap which he definitely still needs. We are used to cheap flip flops (a few bucks) so I was hesitant to spend this much on a pair but I am so glad I did. He didn't have to adjust them at all, they are comfortable and durable. He can run in them and wasn't tripping over the front.”

With footbeds made from spongey yoga mats, jersey-lined faux leather straps, and soft webbed toe posts, Sanuk’s kids and toddler flip flops are designed to feel good: Customers describe them as squishy, comfy, and built to last. The toddler sizes come with heel straps for added security.

One Reviewer Says: “Awesome flip flops. I usually don't order shoes online cause it's better to try it before buying but I don't regret it! I ordered it for my 5-year-old daughter and she loves it. She wears size 11 and I ordered size 11/12 which fits absolutely perfect.... I would recommend this to everybody. I am happy that we found good flip flops for normal price.”

Olukai’s supportive, contoured flip flops have water resistant straps with soft, quick-dry backing, as well as non-slip features like an EVA footbed and grippy gum-rubber soles. They’re available in sizes ranging from toddler to big kid (with heel straps on the toddler offerings) and you’ll want to size up, as they generally run small. Customers have described them as “surprisingly lightweight” and “super comfy.” Bonus: If you’re into the matchy-matchy thing, the brand offers adult versions of the Ohana flip flop, too, for men and women.

One Reviewer Says: “Kid loves these! He said they are the best flip flops he has ever had and wears them everywhere.”

Havaianas are well known for their fun, vibrant colors and prints, and these 100% rubber flip flops are as cute as they are comfy. The cushiony insole features the brand’s signature “rice pattern,” designed to add extra slip resistance, a helpful feature for kids who don’t love a heel strap.

One Reviewer Says: “These sandals are great. This brand makes very decent quality sandals actually. A couple of beneficial side-effects to this particular brand of sandals compared to some of the cheaper ones you might find at Carter's for ten bucks... 1) It doesn't get as dirty as the cheaper brands because the bottom material is not as porous to it traps dirt much less. 2) Related to the last point: because it doesn't trap things like bacteria as much as the cheaper and more porous sandals, there's no problems with stinky feet! If you have some super cheap toddler sandals from the store and they constantly make your child's feet stink, then buy these and see the difference.”

Best Flip Flops For Kids

These suede flip flops by Quiksilver will never go out of style. But fashion aside, parents love how functional and comfortable these are. In fact, plenty of parents on Amazon have admitted that they buy their kids a new pair every year based on how soft the suede is.

One Reviewer Says: “I get these sandals every year for my boys. The are a great quality and one of my boys has arch problems. These sandals have arch support for they don’t hurt his feet at all. They also look really nice when I dress them up for dinner, or to just wear around town. These are a must for our family and the minute they grow out of them i purchase another pair! Amazing quality as well!”

If any brand knows summer sandals, it’s Teva. The cushioned topsole of this sturdy pair conforms to the foot for super comfort, while the polyester strappy webbing is durable, dries quickly, and helps keep them secure.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought these for my daughter. Tevas are easily the best sandles out there. They are true to size, very comfortable, last years, and are extremely affordable. I have had Tevas in my closet for 20 years and they are my go to favorite comfortable shoes. I will always own a pair. I've spent way too much on a pair of Birkenstocks and I hardly wear them. I wear my Tevas at least twice a week year round.”

From another brand familiar with fun in the sun and surf, Roxy’s toddler flip flops deliver on cuteness and quality. Featuring a soft pvc upper, rubber sole, EVA foam footbed, as well as a soft elastic heel strap, these 100% synthetic sandals don’t feel, well, synthetic. As one customer simply put it, “nothing to complain. my daughter loves it.” Another raved, “my daughter loves it. she kept grabbing these instead of the ones that light up!” A quality pair of flip flops that pleases both kids and parents, indeed.

If your family is really into Birkenstocks, you might feel obliged to pick up a pair for your kiddo. These particular sandals fit great with narrower feet. The Arizona sandal was crafted to best protect your child’s foot, even while playing outside. You can grab these in a bunch of different colors and styles.

One Reviewer Says: “I got these for my 8 year old nephew. He wore them to bed the first night!”

Best Flip Flops For Girls

Rainbow sandals are a fan favorite among us adults, but the kids versions are pretty awesome too. Available in five colors, these leather soled sandals are comfortable enough to wear all day without any issues. The braided detail is simply cute. Get ready to hear other parents say, “where did you get those?” during the next summer pool party.

One Reviewer Says: “I ordered these flip flops for my niece for her 9th birthday. She loved them! The sizing was spot on. They work perfectly they flip and then they flop.....well done Rainbow Sandals. I have never seen a little girl so happy over a pair of flip flops. Well worth the price.”

There’s no sacrificing comfort for style with the Costa Sandals from Roxy. The braided strap and bold color options is something your LO will love, and the soft EVA footbed is something their little feet will appreciate. Many reviewers have noted that they run a bit small, so keep that in mind before ordering.

One Reviewer Says: “Purchased these for my daughter to use in a wedding and they were perfect! Delicate and cute and she claimed comfortable. A happy flower girl makes a happy mama!”

Best Flip Flops For Boys

These rubber-soled Sanuk sandals come with a backstrap on their larger kid sizes — so depending on the size of feet you’re looking to cover, they may look slightly different in person. These flip flips are also made from a yoga mat material that should be comfortable on your child’s foot. They’re built to last, and may be the perfect summertime companion. They also have over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One Reviewer Says: “My 8-year-old swears by his Sanuks! He won't wear any other brand. Since his dad and I both wear the yoga mats, he also calls these his ‘yoga’ flip flops :-) My son has short but wide feet, which sometimes makes buying shoes in general difficult. These are perfect for his wide feet! We also live on the lake so he's constantly in and out of the water and these are great for that! They dry quickly and still maintain their shape/looks.”

With kids footwear, comfort comes before anything else. The synthetic nubuck straps of this pair are lycra-lined with padding, and the molded footbeds are soft and contoured, so there’s no worrying about complaints from the kiddos. The water-friendly materials and removable elastic heel strap only up the functionality factor, which is worth the price of admission.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought these for my 4-year-old for his birthday. They are true to size and they look comfy. He can put them on himself. The strap is so nice for little kids who run a lot. I like that they will work all summer long with any outfit and every occasion.”

If straps are a concern when it comes to comfort, these Reef Ahi flip flops are worth checking out, since they include a three-point vamp strap that many customers find comfortable. These are the kind of flip flops that’ll likely last for multiple summers (that is, unless your child’s feet endure a growth spurt.)

One Reviewer Says: “Best flip flops because they never give you blisters between the toes. Comfortable every time and sizing is true. Cushion base and soft straps.”