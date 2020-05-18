This coming swim season won’t be the same as any that have come before, at least in the traditional sense. But there will still be plenty of fun in the sun—and in the pool—to be had, and that means now is the time to start searching out the most flattering swimsuits to wear this summer. We know it can be tricky finding a bathing suit that feels comfy, looks cute, and fits securely enough to allow you to focus on mom duties: That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help out.

When you’re a mom, bathing suit shopping isn’t just about hunting down the most flattering swimsuit for your bod. Whether you’re pregnant or have a baby on your hip, are bent over/chasing a toddler, or diving into the pool with your big kids, having a suit that’s supportive and stays put is just as important as style—perhaps even more so.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t have it all when it comes to a swimsuit: There are plenty of options available that meld fashion, function, and figure flattery. Matronly “mom bathing suits?” Not here. We scoured the internet—you might say we did a “deep dive”— to come up with the best, most flattering swimsuits for every mama. From a chic one-shoulder suit that looks good on everyone to a bikini that’s perfect for big boobs, there’s a swim style (or several) to suit you.

Best One-Piece Swimsuit

Aerie One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit There’s so much to love about this one-shoulder one-piece: Aside from the chic, sleek silhouette and bold playful print, there’s the fact that this swimsuit comes in sizes XXS to XXL, with each available in a long length option for lengthier torsos. A super flattering style that’s also offered in two tie-dye colorways, it features full coverage for your bum, so there’s no worrying about overexposure and having to tug at it constantly (neither cute nor convenient). As one reviewer said, “Aerie bathing suits are the only ones I shop for because they are all so cute and not too cheeky.” Another raved that this suit is “super great quality and well structured!” Bonus: As part of Aeries’ Real Good collection, this bathing suit is made with fibers derived from recycled plastic bottles–oh, and it’s a great price! Affordable, well-made, on trend, and eco-conscious? Like we said, so much to love. $33 AT AERIE

Best Reversible Swimsuit

Cupshe Light Up The Night Print One-Piece Swimsuit We pretty much live by the shopping adage of “If you love it, get it in multiple colors,” and with a reversible swimsuit, you can literally do exactly that–without having to buy multiple items. This stylish one-piece bathing suit does double duty with a dark navy bohemian print on one side and a white/blue floral on the reverse. It offers an adjustable fit thanks to the lace-up tie back, which is ideal for those who are smaller up top, though reviewers note that it offers decent support for bigger busts, as well (with pads for coverage and shaping). “This bathing suit is amaaaazing,” wrote one reviewer, “So much cuter than I even thought it would be. The material is nice and comfy as well. Very much true to size and I am thinking about getting another one because I love mine so much!” There are few things we enjoy more than getting major bang for our buck and at under $30, well, this pick delivers. $21 AT AMAZON

Best Swimsuit for Big Boobs

Panache Swim Anya Stripe Bra-Sized Bandeau Bikini Top Swimsuit Panache offers some of the most supportive–and most flattering–swimsuits for women with big boobs. Case in point: This twisted bandeau bikini top is offered in cup sizes D through G. It comes with detachable, adjustable straps that convert to criss-cross and halter, so whether you feel like your ladies need a little extra support, you’ve got options. So said one reviewer, “Strapless top for a large chested girl? You better believe it! I own several of these tops and can wear them all day at the beach without worrying about the girls falling out.” Speaking of support, the cups are foam lined and feature both underwire and side boning. What to wear with? Since Panache bathing suits are all bra-sized, two pieces are sold as separates for the perfect fit on top and bottom. Pair this striped bikini top with its matching folded bikini bottom or with your favorite solid black style. $50 AT AMAZON

Best Slimming Swimsuit

Miraclesuit Network Jena One Piece Slimming Swimsuit If there’s ever a time in our lives when we want to feel just a little bit trimmer, it’s while we’re in our swimsuits. While not nearly as bad as the actual in-dressing-room try-on experience, wearing a suit can leave you feeling a little reminiscent of your pre-kids body. Well, Miraclesuit shapes you and drapes you just where you need, and the Network Jena style does it with mesh inserts and flattering jewel tone colors. The luxurious fabric feels good (not sucked in) so you can wear this lounging on the kids sprinkle-donut floatie now, and definitely again later when you and the girls finally escape to the spa weekend planned for post #quarantine season. $170 AT MIRACLESUIT

Best Maternity Swimsuit

Bhome Maternity Swimsuit This maternity swimsuit is a fan favorite on Amazon; it comes in over a dozen colors from rich solids to tropical floral prints so there’s something for every mama-to-be. Padded cups, adjustable shoulder straps, and ruched sides help keep preggos comfy and accommodate growing bods, and the fabric features UPF 50+ for safe sunning. Expectant reviewers have praised its comfort and coverage, including one who noted “There is good support for the ladies and great coverage all around. I went with a large and it fit perfectly. Covered my butt completely, and never felt self conscious. A must have for pregnant women at the beach!” Available in sizes S through XXL, this is a one-piece swimsuit you can rely on to stay put: As another reviewer told it, “the suit stayed in place and didn’t roll or bunch up on me as I was bending and chasing my toddler around the pool. Would def recommend this as cute maternity suit option.” $24 AT AMAZON

Best Stay-Put Swimsuit

Athleta Maldives High Neck Bikini Top Swimsuit A flattering swimsuit that’s stylish and stays put? Yep, it can be done–and Athleta’s done it. If you’re an active mama who doesn’t want to worry about flashing your boobs or having your butt cheeks spill out when you’re chasing the kids in your bathing suit, this brand offers sporty styles with plenty of coverage. Their high-neck bikini top gives bra-sized support and coverage with underwires for B through DD cups–and scores nearly 200 perfect ratings online. As per one reviewer, “This is the second Maldives High neck Bikini top I’ve purchased. I can use for kayaking, snorkeling and swimming. I like the cut and my girls stay inside with no adjustment.” (Okay, we see you, Sporty Spice.) For extra coverage on your lower half, try pairing it with the cinchable Sand Sprint Short that’s perfect for water sports and even hot yoga! $30 AT ATHLETA

Best One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit Summersalt’s best-selling Sidestroke one-piece is truly one of the most flattering swimsuits out there–just ask one of the 900+ customers who gave this suit a perfect rating score on the brand’s site. So what exactly is it about the Sidestroke that has women going wild? It could be the compression fabric that keeps everything exactly where it’s supposed to be, providing support for all bust sizes without cups or pads. Or perhaps it’s the full-coverage bottom–or the fact that this one-shoulder bathing suit is offered in 11 color-blocked colorways (always with the darker color strategically placed at the bottom), in sizes 0 to 24, as well as a long torso option. Most likely, it’s all of the above. As for those happy customers, they consistently rave about the quality, support, and overall look of this swimsuit. As one put it, “I have gotten so many compliments on this suit. It’s very flattering. I haven’t had a suit look this cute since before my kids.” And there you have it. $95 AT SUMMERSALT

Best Under $50 Swimsuit

Swimsuits For All Ashley Graham Hotshot One Piece Swimsuit For some of the most flattering swimsuits out there that won’t offend your wallet, just head on over to Walmart (online, of course). Among the selection, you’ll find gems like this chic polka dot one-piece from Ashley Graham’s collection that’s as on trend as it is affordable. From the playful print to the classic tank shape, this bathing suit hits all the right style notes–without sacrificing function for fashion. Soft, removable bra cups offer shape and modesty, and wide straps give full support up top. Available in sizes 4 through 24, it’s easy to see why this suit is an instant classic with customers–some even mention wearing it as a bodysuit, too. As one happy shopper bluntly put it, “This suit is simple but very cute. Nothing bad to say about it so far.” Another wrote, “I have tried endlessly to find suits that flatter and at 34 years old have FINALLY found one I love! Can’t wait until the warm weather to hit the pool with my little girl!” $42 AT WALMART

Best Post-Partum Swimsuit

Magicsuit Borderline Gabby One-Piece Romper Swimsuit Let’s discuss; we all love a romper for its ease, coverage and simplicity, so why not a swim romper? Add some newness to your swim collection (or lack thereof) with this really cute, flattering one piece. There’s a slimming swimsuit hiding underneath this romper, so it does the job and does it well, yet nobody will know. Built-in wire free cups with removable foam inserts give you the confidence and coverage you need to rock this cutie while chasing the kids through the sprinkler. And if the neighbors come over, or spot you over the fence, you’re totally covered. Available in size 8-16, our expert mamas suggest ordering up a size if you’re new to Magicsuit. $138 AT BARE NECESSITIES

Best Minimalist Swimsuit

Lively The One Piece - Colorblock Swimsuit Come for the chic styling, stay for the figure flattery! Lively’s color-blocked one piece is thoughtfully designed to look modern and sexy, featuring a cutout back, high-cut leg, and minimalist-friendly hues. It’s one of the most flattering swimsuits for women who are looking to draw the eye up and away from the tummy area, whether you’re post-baby or post-bagel (Do you, girl). Either way, the reviews section is filled with comments from women who say this style has renewed their confidence–that includes one that noted, “I love this suit so much! I’m 6 months postpartum and feel confident and comfortable, without sacrificing style.” Another wrote, “Bought to hide my stomach…I have a 7 month old. Super flattering. Very supportive.” The overall verdict on this swimsuit: Flattering and mom-friendly without being matronly. Or as one reviewer put it, “Every time I wear this I get compliments. I am a mom, but this is cooler than a mom bathing suit.” Done and done. $65 AT LIVELY

Best Swimsuit Back

Eco Beach Striped Squareneck One Piece Swimsuit Why choose between coverage and cuteness when you can have both? This Eco Beach one piece swimsuit gives you the unrivaled coverage of a square neck (no spillover) and full back (no wedgie) while delivering on a really stylish back. The back hook and adjustable straps make it so much easier to get on and off. (Remember last year trying to pull off that wet bathing suit top?) We love the fun, graphic striped print in the dark blue/light blue combo or the black/white option with the stripes that run vertically for slimming appeal just where we all need it most (tummy and tush). PS-Eco Beach makes their suits from 80% recycled fibers and they specifically create silhouettes for active lifestyles. Yes, running after the LO’s does count as active in our book. $55 AT KOHL'S

