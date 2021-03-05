Customers Say This $8 Shampoo Helps Make Their Hair Grow Like Crazy

I feel like it takes forever for my hair to grow. It doesn’t help that it feels like I’ve been shedding more than both of my big dogs combined. I stare at my hairbrush in horror after every shower. It could be stress. It could be getting older. But then I spotted this under-$10 shampoo on Amazon that promised hair growth: Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Shampoo. Was it too good to be true? I investigated.

The formula is sulfate-free and incorporates caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E which the shampoo brand says can help nourish strands, help avoid breakage, and aid in hair growth. A research study from the International Journal of Dermatology said that there’s a link between caffeine and follicle stimulation.

Still, though. What did customers say?

First of all, the shampoo has 6,900 five-star reviews. One customer writes, “I cannot believe how much my hair has grown in just a month, I’d say it's definitely grown about an inch. I hadn't seen my daughter in maybe a week and she was shocked [at] how much it had grown in just that short amount of time.”

Another promising review says, “I use the Grow Long shampoo and conditioner, my [hair] feels clean and soft, no tangles. I believe it has helped the texture and thickness of my hair, nor do I seem to have as much fallout.”

The conditioner is also under $10 and has similar ingredients that are meant to make your hair feel silky smooth and also promote growth.