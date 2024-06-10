You’re having a new baby — congrats! As your due date draws near, it’s time to start thinking about baby names. For some, choosing a moniker is easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy. For others, it’s a choice we agonize over for months. It’s not just the first name either; selecting a middle name can be every bit as tricky. Does it flow well with the first name you’ve chosen? How about your family’s last name? Do all three names work in tandem? There are so many factors to consider. If you’ve picked out the name Lucas for your newest addition, keep reading for some middle names that pair perfectly with Lucas.
Before we get to the name list, let’s discuss helpful tips for choosing a middle name and, of course, the meaning and origin of the name Lucas.
Helpful Tips for Choosing a Middle Name
How do the first and middle names sound together? Do they “match”? What about the first, middle, and last names? When you’re considering a baby name, write it out on a piece of paper. Say it out loud. Listen to your partner or a friend say it out loud. If it doesn’t sound right, move on to the next choice.
Does name meaning matter? For many people, it does. Take your name choices and research the meaning and origin of each. Maybe you’ll stumble upon a combination that honors your family’s heritage or the high hopes you have for your little bambino.
Choosing a family member’s name or the name of an important person in your life is another way to find a middle name you love for your child.
Meaning and Origin of the Name Lucas
The name Lucas has Latin origins and means “illuminate” — so he, quite literally, is the light of your life. What better way to welcome a new baby into the world than by giving him a name that signifies his role in your growing family?