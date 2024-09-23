As parents, I think we all dream of having special, perfectly articulated, memorable moments of love and caring with our children... but it’s rare to be able to get them on video.

Recently, Danielle Eilers, a mom on TikTok who posts as @danielleeilers, shared a video of her daughter’s birthday lunch where she was able to articulate all the wonderful things her little girl, Eve, has brought into her life.

The two headed to the American Girl Café (10/10, no notes, I would like someone to take me there as well). Eve appeared to have chocolate on her face, which is a great sign of a good day in and of itself. During a lull in their meal, Eilers took a moment to share heartfelt words of love with her little one.

“My life got so much better when you were born, and I feel so lucky that God gave you to me five years ago,” she said with emphasis as Eve giggled.

“I literally can’t believe you’re five. And you know what I love about you? How kind you are. I’ve been saying it since you were a baby. I wrote you a letter when you were six months old, and I said, ‘I can feel the way you love me by how you look at me.’”

Eve appeared to grow quietly emotional as her mom continued, balling her fists into her eyes. Eilers went on...

“You are going to change people’s lives. You’ve changed my life by how much you love me and how well you love me. ... And I’m so lucky to have you. ... You’ve made my life so joyful. I don’t know what I’d do without you. You’re my best friend.”

After sharing kisses and a hug, Eilers wiped her mouth, and Eve took a moment to take it all in before asking...

“Can I brush her hair?”

I’m going to go ahead and guess she was talking about her American Girl doll, but it just goes to show how kids can take in a sweet moment but, ultimately, are already moving on to the next thing pretty much all the time.

Commenters were here for this wholesome moment, whether because they could connect to it as a mom or parent who experienced this kind of magical moment or because they longed for one.

“Cries in mommy issues,” replied @therealhelloprincess. “I love this.”

“BROOO she is going to be so emotionally secure,” marveled @asdfghlhjsj.

“You communicate with your baby so beautifully!” said @daisymaisymora. “I wish every child could experience this!!”

Even the official American Girl account was crying at their desk. They, too, commented on the video, asking Eilers to check her DMs for “a little extra special birthday magic.”

(I’m not at all jealous of a 5-year-old, why are you looking at me like that?)

So, let this be a little reminder to not forget to voice the love that’s in our hearts as often as we can, because it makes a difference in our children’s lives and our relationships with them.