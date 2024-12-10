After a mom admitted that she wasn’t super excited to go to her son’s parent-teacher conference, she was met with a litany of responses online. In her video, Tatiana (@mamasreadingjournal) asked her followers if they go to their kids’ parent-teacher conferences, admitting that she did not want to go.

“Do you go to your kid's parent-teacher conferences every year? Am I a bad mom for not wanting to go? Like I'm gonna go, but I really don't wanna go, you know? Like this can't be an email? I don't know, I really don't wanna go. Sorry if his teacher finds this, it's not you, I swear, it's me, I'm lazy,” she joked.

After her video gained traction, Tatiana was met with several people commenting on her hot take, questioning her reasoning for not wanting to go to the meeting.

One user asked, “I guess the question is why aren’t you interested in learning from your child’s teacher about how their learning journey is going, if they’re a good friend to their classmates, etc? I see how it can be an inconvenience but being a parent means being involved in their life at school as well.”

Tatiana replied to this comment with a follow-up video.

“I understand your point. I do. But I have such easy access to my kids' teacher as my kids' teacher has to me nowadays,” she said. “Where if he was not being a good friend, wasn't doing good in school, wasn't doing good in his learning journey, they could text me.”

A teacher also weighed in on the topic, noting that most teachers don’t want to do the conferences either but know they are beneficial for all involved.

“girl. we don't want to go! but you create so much work for us if you don't go. we gotta document so many attempts of trying to get you in. also, your kid wants you to go. I see hs kids sad that their parents don't care to go. it's important I swear,” they wrote.

Again, Tatiana made a response video.

“This is so interesting. I didn't know it made more work for you guys. I just thought you would get to go home earlier if I didn't go,” she said before sharing that she did, in fact, in fact, go to the conference.

“I went, everyone. I went. I spoke with this teacher. She's a lovely lady. I met her at open house. So that's why I kind of didn't feel the need to go again. But I went. Guys, I went. I didn't realize that it wasn't a big deal. But now I know. So I'll go every year with bells on,” she said.