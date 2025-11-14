We all know that mom whose hair and makeup is always perfect, whose car is spotlessly clean when her kids show up at practice in new shoes, and oh look — she brought homemade gluten-free snacks. We’ve all wondered if some people legitimately have more hours in the day than we do. One mom took to r/Parenting on Reddit to ask users there: “How are some parents so incredibly organised?” And while the answers could have totally skewed into a massive circle jerk about meal prepping and life hacks, it was honestly such a refreshing thread to read.

The poster begins by saying she’s not talking about moms who seem to have it all together on social media. “There is a mom who attends our mom and toddler class and she is a SAHM with two kids. Both are terrible sleepers. The older one goes to daycare for the mornings a few days a week, the younger is home. No nanny or other childcare. And this mom makes sugar-free, gluten-free waffles for all the kids in our group. Apparently it's no biggie, since she just makes waffles or pancakes or breakfast muffins every day. She has been like to all the toddler theatres in our city (we live in the capital, so there's a lot). Knows and has detailed opinions on all the playgrounds in the radius of 5 km. Spends at least two hours outdoors with the kids, be it sun or rain. And internally, everytime I see her, I'm just like.... how? For all the moms out there who are absolutely thriving and finding energy in motherhood ... you rock! But also: how on earth do you do it?”

This is easily a subject where commenters could make this poster feel bad, but honestly, the comments are so real. “Post an update if you ever find out,” wrote one commenter. “I think some people just have a lot more energy than others? I really don't know,” said one. “And a very high tolerance for sensory input,” replied another.

Tons of comments pointed out that for every way you show up perfectly as a mom, you have to let something else go. For example, the waffle mom could have a guest room piled high with stuff she’s been meaning to donate for six months — who knows?

“Some people really seem to have more hours in their day. I don’t understand either. I’m always feeling sluggish and scrambling. That said I do put some time into waffles and pancakes but I make a big batch once a month or so and freeze them. I probably put more time into my daughter’s lunch box than others do, but I don’t work out or keep up with my laundry. Other things have to be let go for it to work. Maybe this person is high-energy, has an involved grandma, and hired a cleaner for her house. Who knows how different her lifestyle may be,” they wrote.

One Redditor pointed out that getting your kids out of the house is “kind of a cheat code,” actually, and maybe this mom does it because it makes her life easier. “While you’re out of the house, the house is not being made actively messy. It’s inherently more draining for the kids, and no one whines about being bored. If I had a waffle maker and all the ingredients and a clear recipe and everything set up for it, homemade waffles wouldn’t be that terrible to do. You could make huge batches of batter. What’s awful is changing your system. If you always make waffles and then today you’ve gotta make eggs and sausage, it’s going to feel overwhelming. If you always take the kids out and they’re sick so you’re stuck inside for 3 days, it’s gonna suuuuuck.”

This comment brings up an important point, which is that homemaking is a skill set. Some people are going to be better or more practiced at it than others, and that doesn’t say anything about your value as a mom. “I don't expect to keep up with professionals at my sport from my hobby status! Some people are truly just talented at multitasking and love doing the work, and that makes them good at it. Lots of us just survive domestic work because it has to be done.” Amen, sister.

So, remember that the perfect moms are never really like that in every aspect of their lives. They are probably doing what works best for them based on the skills they have at their disposal — and you’re doing the same (great job, by the way).