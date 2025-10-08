Until very recently, periods and menstruation in American culture have largely been treated as taboo and shameful — something that we can’t really talk about openly. And men and boys have often been completely left in the dark when it comes to the menstrual cycle, to the point that they don’t even know what period blood looks like.

Luckily, a lot of modern moms are trying to change the tide (pun intended). They’re talking to their sons openly about periods, erasing shame, and educating — and ultimately getting rid of the stigma around menstruation that’s hurt women for generations.

A great recent example of this is @queenn_gee’s recent TikTok video, where she shows her son how to clean a garment that has period blood on it.

“See this blood on here? I’m going to take this peroxide and pour some on there. It will bubble up and then wash it and it should wash out,” she to her young son. “You’re going to get older and you maybe have your own kids, or a woman, and I don’t ever want you to be like, I’m not touching that. Take care of it, use the peroxide, and be there for them.”

Amazing.

She also teaches him what to do if he sees a woman or girl with period blood on their pants.

“Never make fun a girl for having blood on her underwear or on her pants. As you know, women have periods. And we can’t control that,” she explains. “It’s just a natural part of our lives and part of our bodies. But a lot of boys sometimes can be mean and cruel and they make fun, but I don’t want you to do that. I want you to be compassionate. I want you to show some care.”

She further explains what he should do: quietly let her know and offer a jacket or sweater to her to help.

The son takes in all of the information well, and has all the right answers when she quizzes him. So cute!

She ends the conversation with a hug and a high-five.

Down in the comments, readers applauded her candid, straightforward parenting.

“Girl you are raising a MAN. You are so inspiring,” wrote one person in the comments.

“He is so precious, and you’re such a good mama,” another wrote.

“I love when people actually parent their kids,” another added.

“You need to run a parenting course NOW,” said another.

Just think about the world we would live in if all sons were raised with this level of education about periods. It would be so good!