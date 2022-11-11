A Family Is Facing All Kinds Of Backlash After Taking Their 5-Year-Old Son To Hooters For His Birthday

When it comes to going out to celebrate a child’s birthday, it’s always nice to let the kid pick where the family’s going out to eat for a birthday dinner. It’s unclear if this 5-year-old was the one who decided he wanted to spend his fifth birthday at Hooters, the chain restaurant known for its short-shorts and low-cut top waitress uniforms.

Maybe he just likes the wings?

“Shouldn’t have told them it was your birthday buddy 😂” Darby Allison captioned a TikTok of her son Zander at Hooters as a waitress gave him instructions on how to act like an owl for when she and other waitresses sang him their own take on Happy Birthday.

Unfortunately for this mom, not everyone in the comments section were as tickled by a 5-year-old celebrating his birthday at a Hooters restaurant.

“Who brings a child to Hooters? I’m not American, and I really don’t understand the whole Hooters thing,” commented one.

“Who TF is taking their child to Hooters [especially] on his birthday,” added another.

And while the interaction itself was very G-rated — after all, the Hooters waitresses had the boy stand on a chair and flap his “wings” to the beat of their birthday song — the location had a lot of people up in arms.

“So you took him to a t*tty restaurant? So much for protect the children,” added another.

Not everyone was so taken aback about the fact this was all taking place in a Hooters. “This is great. That kid had an amazing birthday 🎉” commented one. “bro living the dream and nightmare of every boy,” added another, as others chimed in about how nervous they would have been in Zander’s position. And some joked that Zander was “no longer a boy,” after this birthday, which feels like a lot to unpack in terms of potential toxic masculinity.

Still, at the end of the day, the waitresses acted in an age appropriate manner with their birthday guest, and it’s not like his parents brought him to a strip club for his fifth birthday. But that didn’t stop the internet at large for parent-shaming a mom who wanted to share a silly moment of her son on his birthday.