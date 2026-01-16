A mom on TikTok was met with a lot of criticism (and some praise!) when she shared that she threw her daughter’s iPad out the car window after an instance of misbehavior. She explained the entire story, plus her motives, in a now-viral TikTok.

One morning, in the car on the way to school, TikTok creator Paige Carter said that she had gotten into an argument with her daughter. After acting out, the OP threatened to throw the iPad out the window. Her daughter called her bluff. That’s when she decided that she was going through with the act. In the video, she tracks down the iPad on the side of the road, and yes, it had a giant crack on the side.

After she posted the video, she received some flak from people who thought she took things too far. So, in a follow-up video, she explained her actions.

“I've gotten a lot of comments that said she shouldn't have her iPad before school. She normally doesn't, but we've been dealing with issues with her lately. She's just not been the best listener, and so she had been that morning, so I was trying to reward her good behavior,” she explained.

“And we got in the car, she was like being not the best. And I said, if you don't stop, I'm gonna throw your iPad out the window. And she said, I don't care. So I grabbed it and she said, see, I knew you wouldn't throw it out the window. She done messed up. I rolled that window down and tossed it right out and kept on driving. And we were pulling up to the stop sign and she was like, let me out, let me out right now. And I obviously didn't. When we got to school, she said to let her out of car lines so she could walk and go pick it up. Obviously she didn't, she went to school.”

After school, the first thing her daughter brought up was that she had told everyone at school that her mommy had thrown her iPad out the window.

Her comment section was filled with differing opinions, including those who agreed with her rash action.

“Don’t give it back! Buy a new case for it. Delete everything off of it and give back to her next Christmas. We did this once and it was the best thing ever. Way more grateful/respectful the second time around,” one user wrote.

“Love it. Now don’t give it back,” another wrote.

Another said, “Bring more of this kind of parenting back!!!”

One user questioned, “Why does she need an iPad on the way to school anyway?”

Another echoed, “Why do we need an iPad for the ride to school in the first place….”

One person wrote, “How is the natural consequence of a behavior outburst throwing it out the window? Isn’t that teaching her to throw things when she’s overwhelmed?”

While the action may have been rash, she made a promise to her daughter and followed through. Sometimes, that’s taking the kids for ice cream, and other times, it’s throwing their s**t out the window when they’re acting like a**holes!