‘Tis the season for returning! And it sounds like a lot of us are about to head back to the stores with our gift receipts and a grievance with our mother-in-law. One mom on Reddit wanted some solidarity after her flop of a Christmas, asking others to chime in with their sh*tty presents. Unsurprisingly, the list was long...and bizarre.

The original poster (OP) wrote in the Mommit subreddit, “I go into Christmas every year with low expectations for my husband's side of the family. They are notoriously bad gift givers, so I just go into it with the knowledge that the gifts don't matter, it's about our time together as a family.”

Of course, this bad gift giving only applies to her, she explains that her husband usually gets something that he likes or could find useful. She gets “Live, Laugh, Love” signs.

“Past Christmases I open my gift, smile, say thank you, and display it before they leave the house so they know I'm not unappreciative because I'm really not. I appreciate that they spent time thinking of a gift for me when they could easily just exclude me and, usually, the gift is something they would like, it's just off the mark due to generational differences or personal taste.”

Sure, she’s been grateful in the past for the thought (that’s what counts, right?) but this year, she’s about had enough, and the gift was so incredulous that she’s seriously wondering if she did something to piss off her in-laws.

She received one singular dish towel, seemingly split between her and her sister-in-law from a pack of two.

Also important to note: her in-laws are well off.

Other Reddit moms chimed in with their weird, insulting, or just plain bad gifts they received this year.

“From my MIL I got a 500 piece puzzle - that she got from a thrift store/rummage sale. The box clearly has “missing 3 pieces” written on it. So. Yeah,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Someone gifted 2 rattle toys (like for newborn babies) for my 3 year and 5 year olds. Why? Idk.”

“My in-laws are the exact same. The worst gift givers, think homemade limoncello (I don’t drink; they know), a pen and notepad from their dentist's office, or something they found in the kitchen junk drawer (I wish I were kidding). I love them, they’re very kind people and I think they like me? And, much like your in-laws, they do not struggle financially, though based on their gifts, you’d think otherwise. We are celebrating Christmas with them on the 30th and I just know it’s going to be something for me to throw out once I get home,” another shared.

“My parents gave us a grub hub COUPON. not a gift card - a coupon. We don’t expect any gifts really, but this one was comical,” one user noted.

“First year of marriage (now divorced) my InLaws gifted me a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit. They bought their son an Xbox 360. I should’ve known then it wasn’t gonna work. 🤣🤷🏽‍♀️,” one shared.

Another mom wrote, “Not this year, but I’ve been waiting to tell someone this for years. My mother in law bought me scented lotion and body wash (her and I have both talked about how sensitive we both are to fragrances many times) and stale cookies she got from a hotel (that they give out for free). Her other daughter in law got luxury jewelry (I think it was Coach if I remember correctly). Almost every year since then for about ten years, she gave me more scented lotion and body wash. I always just threw it out once I got home. This year, she got me very thoughtful gifts. I don’t know what changed but I appreciate it.”

