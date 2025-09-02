9 Money-Saving Tips From Moms Of Multiples

Being a mom might be the most rewarding job you’ve ever had, but it isn’t exactly easy. And while navigating motherhood with one child can be challenging, being a parent of multiples can be especially tough... especially on your budget.

Still, plenty of families do it. The real question is, how? I decided to survey moms who have been there, done that, and thrived. Whether you’re expecting your second, already have multiples, or are planning for the future, here are the top money-saving tips from moms of multiples.

1. Save-o-saurus

“If you have the space, store everything. I stored everything. My youngest probably never had new clothes,” says Wendy, mom of three. “Little kids don’t wear through shoes, boots, or winter jackets as fast as they outgrow them.” So she would literally bin up everything of good quality and store it until they might fit the next child. In addition, she and her mom friends would regularly host swaps where they could exchange useful items, toys, and clothes.

2. Find Your People

Greta, mom of four, echoes that sentiment. “Join a local ‘moms of multiples’ Facebook group,” she says. “Moms are always willing to help each other out, and it’s an easy way to connect with parents in your neighborhood.” Groups like this often have free or very low-cost items, and you can even put out an ask for something specific.

3. Buy Nothing

“When I lived in San Francisco,” says Leila, “buy nothing groups were very popular on Craigslist and Facebook. What was really amazing was how many items you could just borrow. Need a cooler for a picnic? A pop-up tent for the beach?” This can be particularly handy for bulkier items that apartment dwellers often lack storage space for, and that you just need every once in a while. It is also a great way to get those baby items for free, the ones that you only end up using for a few months before they outgrow them.

4. Sell Some Stuff

Look for local children’s consignment stores that offer payment or store credit for gently used kids’ clothing, toys, and equipment. You can also list items on places like Facebook Marketplace to make a little cash. Resale apps like OfferUp are also easy ways to list items.

5. Look For Assistance

Greta had triplets and a 2-year-old at home. “Find out what you qualify for,” she says. “We had no idea we could get medical assistance and WIC.” [WIC stands for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.] This proved critical in the first year, she says, when providing enough milk and formula for triplets was challenging. “WIC covered formula, and it was huge for us.”

Whether it’s buy one, get one or tuition, Cheryl tells us, “Ask for twin discounts. Even some colleges offer one — unfortunately not the one mine go to.” Twinversity is a site dedicated to helping parents of multiples find these kinds of discounts on items that range from baby equipment to food.

Check your insurance coverage as well, as you may be eligible to receive a breast pump at no cost rather than purchasing one.

6. Track Prices and Shop Smart

Every mom I talked to said food budgeting was critical. Greta kept meticulous notes on which stores had the best prices and shopped accordingly. Similarly, Wendy’s family would get the weekly flyers in the paper and simply circle the items they would need from each store. “We developed a routine,” she explains. “My husband had this route he would take, going from store to store. Believe it or not, he could shop it all in about 1.5 hours and ended up saving hundreds of dollars. We’d get $500 worth of groceries for $250.”

Many grocery stores offer digital coupons available through their app, which help you navigate this process.

7. Cook and Freeze

All of the moms agreed that cooking big batches of food that can be used for leftovers and lunches throughout the week can be a huge money saver. If you have the freezer space, freezing food can save you big bucks. “You can access ingredients that were on sale last week but might not be this week,” says Wendy.

8. The Library of Things

Public libraries are a godsend for parents. Not only do they have books and movies, but they also often offer toys and games that can be checked out. “My local library has something called A Library of Things,” says Leila. “You can check out a bundt pan or a dremel or whatever odd item you need to use, but don’t need to buy.”

Libraries also have a variety of activity kits, like a birding backpack and even ghost-hunting kits. In addition, many libraries offer museum and park passes you can check out and use.

9. Grow Your Own

While having a full-blown garden might not be in the cards for a parent with multiple little ones, growing even just a few items can save you money. For example, basil and lettuce are extremely easy and fast to grow and can even be cultivated year-round in an indoor hydroponic garden, like the Gardyn or Lettuce Grow. “My son is obsessed with caprese sandwiches, but basil at the store is expensive,” says Leila. “We grow basil in an outdoor container in warm months and use a countertop hydroponic garden during the winter.”

Having a household teeming with children is a magical thing, but even the best of us get stressed when it comes to finances. Moms know how to get sh*t done, and moms of multiples have those skills in spades.