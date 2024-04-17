A Mom Shares The One Thing All Moms Want For Mother's Day: Zero Decisions, Zero Planning

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it. Most of us will receive some flowers and breakfast in bed made by the kids, which is very sweet, but is that what we truly want for Mother’s Day?

One mom has a message for every husband and partner starting to plan out mom’s special day, and she says to not even bother with the gift guides or jewelry, noting that there’s one thing that all moms want for Mother’s Day.

TikTok mom, Madison Barbosa begins in her viral video: “She doesn't want a day away from the family. She doesn't want a day where she, like, is just not around her kids or you at all. She wants a day where she can shut her f**king brain off. Where she doesn't have to have the mental load for one day. Take off the mental load for one day.”

She then gives husbands and partners a step-by-step guide to how to make Mother’s Day stress-free for moms which involves asking her absolutely no questions.

“Here's what you're gonna do. She's gonna wake up. You're not gonna say, ‘What do you want to do today? We can do anything you want.’ Nope, nope, no. You're gonna plan something. Whether that's going to the zoo, going to the park, going for a walk, you're gonna plan something that she does not have to think twice about. Not gonna ask her what she wants to eat. You're gonna plan that shit too. Don't ask her any questions.”

Barbosa also advises packing up the diaper bag, the car, the kids, etc. so mom doesn’t have to lift a finger.

“And then when she goes to pack up the diaper bag, she gets ready, she gets packed the diaper bag. It's already packed. Do you understand? It's already packed. Exactly as she would do it. Exactly. You better, you better f**king pack that diaper bag the night before. You wake up an hour before her, and you pack that diaper bag. Make sure all the shit's in there. All you need to do is let her shut her brain off,” she said.

As for an actual physical gift, a card and some flowers will suffice.

“Get her a f**king card. Write a nice message. Every woman likes cards. Okay, we do. We f**king, we love it. Get a nice card. Write something. Tell her how much you love her. Tell her how much she's appreciated. Some flowers. I know people say they don't like flowers. Listen, everybody likes flowers. Okay, I love flowers. I'll kill them in two days. I still f**king like flowers. Card. Let her shut her brain off. Take over the mental load. Okay. Thank you,” she concluded.

After the video circulated on TikTok, several moms chimed in on Barbosa’s comment section, noting that while they appreciate her take, they have some of their own suggestions for what their perfect Mother’s Day looks like.

“Actually, I would like to be away from my family on Mother’s Day 😅,” one wrote.

Another echoed, “I DO want to be away from my kids and family lol. That’s actually exactly what I want 😂”

One user added, “And a clean house before I wake up so it’s clean when we get back. Also I want keepsake my kids made not jewelry 👍”

Another joked, “I just want a cinnamon roll and to not be asked questions 😂”

Oh and about those flowers, they better be cut, arranged, and in a damn vase!