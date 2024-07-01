21 Gothcore Baby Names Inspired By Wednesday

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky.
While you may refer to your baby as "Thing" before it arrives, by the time your very own little dark storm cloud is born, you'll want a few actual names lined up. If you're a fan of any and all things Addams family, unleash your inner goth and check out these baby names inspired by the hit Netflix show Wednesday.
Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Netflix
Named for her mother’s favorite nursery rhyme, this “full of woe” child may seem quirky, but thanks to the Netflix series, a new generation of kids will relate to Wednesday as a fierce fem who doesn’t let others define her.
Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Netflix