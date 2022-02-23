Parenting

These Powerful Names That Mean Storm Will Help Your Baby Weather Anything

Names that mean storm perfectly capture how awe-inspiring and tumultuous babies can be.
Choosing a name for your baby is no easy task. You want your little one’s name to stand out while also holding significance to you. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors and appreciates the thrill and beauty of a thunderstorm — or you’re a big fan of the Kardashian’s Stormi — then you might consider looking at baby names that mean storm. Storms are fascinating glimpses at the power of Mother Nature. Watching a thunderstorm can be one of the most enthralling and meditative experiences you can have. Be honest: Who doesn’t feel currents of inspiration, awe, and curiosity during a thunderstorm?

By naming your little one after this natural phenomenon, perhaps they’ll have the same impact. Your little force of nature is bound to stand out from the crowd having a name that means storm and is sure to invoke the same intrigue and fascination. At the very least, your child will probably seem like a storm tearing through the house on more than one occasion. After all, the average thunderstorm is 15 miles wide and lasts around 30 minutes, and that sounds about right for the reign of terror a toddler tantrum can bring. But again, that’s what makes these names so perfect — storms, like babies, are one of the few things that can fill you with overwhelming fear and awe at the same time.

Without further ado, here are some fascinating names that mean storm to consider in your baby-naming journey.

Baby Boy Names That Mean Storm

  1. Adad

Origin: Greek Meaning: the god of thunder and storm

  1. Baran

Origin: Persian, Kurdish, and Turkish Meaning: rain, flood

  1. Corentin

Origin: French Meaning: tempest or hurricane

  1. Gale

Origin: Irish, Gaelic, and Old English Meaning: sea storm

  1. Guntur

Origin: Old Norse Meaning: thunderstorm, strife

  1. Guthrie

Origin: Irish and Gaelic Meaning: windy spot

  1. Hadad

Origin: Urdu Meaning: thunder, noise

  1. Hanish

Origin: Hindu Meaning: forewarner of storms or one who forewarns of storms

  1. Mellan

Origin: Irish Meaning: little lightning bolt

  1. Moe

Origin: English Meaning: rain and sky

  1. Neil

Origin: Irish Meaning: cloud

  1. Rai

Origin: Japanese Meaning: lightning, thunder; trust

  1. Raiden

Origin: Japanese Meaning: god of thunder and lightning; god spirit

  1. Ramman

Origin: Akkadian Meaning: the thundering one

  1. Ranto

Origin: Japanese Meaning: storm, or tempest

  1. Stormur

Origin: Icelandic Meaning: storm

  1. Sturm

Origin: German Meaning: storm

  1. Styrmir

Origin: Old Norse Meaning: someone who causes storms

  1. Thor

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: Norse god of thunder, war, strength, and storms

  1. Torm

Origin: Estonian Meaning: storm

  1. Tufani

Origin: Swahili Meaning: storm

  1. Typhoon

Origin: Chinese Meaning: great wind

  1. Wyndham

Origin: English Meaning: from the windy village

  1. Zephyr

Origin: Greek Meaning: the west wind

  1. Zeru

Origin: Basque Meaning: sky

  1. Zryan

Origin: Islamic, Muslim, Kurdish Meaning: great storm

Baby Girl Names That Mean Storm

  1. Adhira

Origin: Indian, Hindu, Sanskrit Meaning: divine white lightning

  1. Aella

Origin: Greek Meaning: stormwind or whirlwind

  1. Aellophus

Origin: Greek Meaning: whirlwind-footed

  1. Aliza

Origin: French Meaning: trade winds

  1. Amaya

Origin: Japanese Meaning: night rain

  1. Amihan

Origin: Tagalog Meaning: “north wind” or winter storm

  1. Audra

Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: storm, noble strength

  1. Ayla

Origin: Turkish, Scottish Meaning: halo of light around the moon; stormy night sky

  1. Bronte

Origin: Greek Meaning: the sound of thunder

  1. Esen

Origin: Turkish Meaning: wind

  1. Damini

Origin: Hindu Meaning: lightning

  1. Dima

Origin: Arabic Meaning: downpour

  1. Ekaitza

Origin: Estonian Meaning: storm

  1. Elektra

Origin: Greek Meaning: incandescent or amber

  1. Ianna

Origin: Sumerian Meaning: lady of the heavens

  1. Indira

Origin: Indian Meaning: possessing drops of rain and warrior goddess of rain and sky

  1. Kapheira

Origin: Greek Meaning: stormy breath

  1. Levina

Origin: Latin Meaning: thunder, lightning bolt

  1. Lulani

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: highest heaven

  1. Lyn

Origin: Norwegian Meaning: lightning

  1. Makani

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: wind

  1. Rain

Origin: English Meaning: rain

  1. Reva

Origin: Hindi Meaning: rain

  1. Saar

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: storm

  1. Scirocco

Origin: Arabic Meaning: warm wind

  1. Talia

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rain from heaven

  1. Thora

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: goddess of thunder

  1. Tempest

Origin: French Meaning: stormy, turbulent

  1. Tormenta

Origin: Spanish Meaning: thunderstorm

  1. Tornado

Origin: Spanish Meaning: thunderstorm

  1. Varsha

Origin: Indian Meaning: rainy season

  1. Vetra

Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: heavy windstorm

  1. Ziaza

Origin: Greek Meaning: a rainbow after the storm

  1. Zilan

Origin: Kurdish Meaning: storm

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Storm

  1. Asterope

Origin: Greek Meaning: lightning

  1. Capala

Origin: Hindi Meaning: lightning and swift

  1. Dorrin

Origin: Irish Meaning: tempest, sullen weather

  1. Freyr

Origin: Old Norse Meaning: god of rain and sunlight

  1. Jupiter

Origin: Latin Meaning: god of lightning, sky, and weather

  1. Kutsa

Origin: Indian Meaning: lightning

  1. Munja

Origin: Croatian Meaning: lightning bolt

  1. Perun

Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: thunder

  1. Sky

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: atmosphere seen from the earth

  1. Stormy

Origin: American Meaning: tempest, impetuous nature, windy and violent storm

  1. Tal

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rain