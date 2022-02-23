These Powerful Names That Mean Storm Will Help Your Baby Weather Anything

Choosing a name for your baby is no easy task. You want your little one’s name to stand out while also holding significance to you. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors and appreciates the thrill and beauty of a thunderstorm — or you’re a big fan of the Kardashian’s Stormi — then you might consider looking at baby names that mean storm. Storms are fascinating glimpses at the power of Mother Nature. Watching a thunderstorm can be one of the most enthralling and meditative experiences you can have. Be honest: Who doesn’t feel currents of inspiration, awe, and curiosity during a thunderstorm?

By naming your little one after this natural phenomenon, perhaps they’ll have the same impact. Your little force of nature is bound to stand out from the crowd having a name that means storm and is sure to invoke the same intrigue and fascination. At the very least, your child will probably seem like a storm tearing through the house on more than one occasion. After all, the average thunderstorm is 15 miles wide and lasts around 30 minutes, and that sounds about right for the reign of terror a toddler tantrum can bring. But again, that’s what makes these names so perfect — storms, like babies, are one of the few things that can fill you with overwhelming fear and awe at the same time.

Without further ado, here are some fascinating names that mean storm to consider in your baby-naming journey.

Baby Boy Names That Mean Storm

Adad

Origin: Greek Meaning: the god of thunder and storm

Baran

Origin: Persian, Kurdish, and Turkish Meaning: rain, flood

Corentin

Origin: French Meaning: tempest or hurricane

Gale

Origin: Irish, Gaelic, and Old English Meaning: sea storm

Guntur

Origin: Old Norse Meaning: thunderstorm, strife

Guthrie

Origin: Irish and Gaelic Meaning: windy spot

Hadad

Origin: Urdu Meaning: thunder, noise

Hanish

Origin: Hindu Meaning: forewarner of storms or one who forewarns of storms

Mellan

Origin: Irish Meaning: little lightning bolt

Moe

Origin: English Meaning: rain and sky

Neil

Origin: Irish Meaning: cloud

Rai

Origin: Japanese Meaning: lightning, thunder; trust

Raiden

Origin: Japanese Meaning: god of thunder and lightning; god spirit

Ramman

Origin: Akkadian Meaning: the thundering one

Ranto

Origin: Japanese Meaning: storm, or tempest

Stormur

Origin: Icelandic Meaning: storm

Sturm

Origin: German Meaning: storm

Styrmir

Origin: Old Norse Meaning: someone who causes storms

Thor

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: Norse god of thunder, war, strength, and storms

Torm

Origin: Estonian Meaning: storm

Tufani

Origin: Swahili Meaning: storm

Typhoon

Origin: Chinese Meaning: great wind

Wyndham

Origin: English Meaning: from the windy village

Zephyr

Origin: Greek Meaning: the west wind

Zeru

Origin: Basque Meaning: sky

Zryan

Origin: Islamic, Muslim, Kurdish Meaning: great storm

Baby Girl Names That Mean Storm

Adhira

Origin: Indian, Hindu, Sanskrit Meaning: divine white lightning

Aella

Origin: Greek Meaning: stormwind or whirlwind

Aellophus

Origin: Greek Meaning: whirlwind-footed

Aliza

Origin: French Meaning: trade winds

Amaya

Origin: Japanese Meaning: night rain

Amihan

Origin: Tagalog Meaning: “north wind” or winter storm

Audra

Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: storm, noble strength

Ayla

Origin: Turkish, Scottish Meaning: halo of light around the moon; stormy night sky

Bronte

Origin: Greek Meaning: the sound of thunder

Esen

Origin: Turkish Meaning: wind

Damini

Origin: Hindu Meaning: lightning

Dima

Origin: Arabic Meaning: downpour

Ekaitza

Origin: Estonian Meaning: storm

Elektra

Origin: Greek Meaning: incandescent or amber

Ianna

Origin: Sumerian Meaning: lady of the heavens

Indira

Origin: Indian Meaning: possessing drops of rain and warrior goddess of rain and sky

Kapheira

Origin: Greek Meaning: stormy breath

Levina

Origin: Latin Meaning: thunder, lightning bolt

Lulani

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: highest heaven

Lyn

Origin: Norwegian Meaning: lightning

Makani

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: wind

Rain

Origin: English Meaning: rain

Reva

Origin: Hindi Meaning: rain

Saar

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: storm

Scirocco

Origin: Arabic Meaning: warm wind

Talia

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rain from heaven

Thora

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: goddess of thunder

Tempest

Origin: French Meaning: stormy, turbulent

Tormenta

Origin: Spanish Meaning: thunderstorm

Tornado

Origin: Spanish Meaning: thunderstorm

Varsha

Origin: Indian Meaning: rainy season

Vetra

Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: heavy windstorm

Ziaza

Origin: Greek Meaning: a rainbow after the storm

Zilan

Origin: Kurdish Meaning: storm

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Storm

Asterope

Origin: Greek Meaning: lightning

Capala

Origin: Hindi Meaning: lightning and swift

Dorrin

Origin: Irish Meaning: tempest, sullen weather

Freyr

Origin: Old Norse Meaning: god of rain and sunlight

Jupiter

Origin: Latin Meaning: god of lightning, sky, and weather

Kutsa

Origin: Indian Meaning: lightning

Munja

Origin: Croatian Meaning: lightning bolt

Perun

Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: thunder

Sky

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: atmosphere seen from the earth

Stormy

Origin: American Meaning: tempest, impetuous nature, windy and violent storm

Tal

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rain