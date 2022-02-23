These Powerful Names That Mean Storm Will Help Your Baby Weather Anything
Choosing a name for your baby is no easy task. You want your little one’s name to stand out while also holding significance to you. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors and appreciates the thrill and beauty of a thunderstorm — or you’re a big fan of the Kardashian’s Stormi — then you might consider looking at baby names that mean storm. Storms are fascinating glimpses at the power of Mother Nature. Watching a thunderstorm can be one of the most enthralling and meditative experiences you can have. Be honest: Who doesn’t feel currents of inspiration, awe, and curiosity during a thunderstorm?
By naming your little one after this natural phenomenon, perhaps they’ll have the same impact. Your little force of nature is bound to stand out from the crowd having a name that means storm and is sure to invoke the same intrigue and fascination. At the very least, your child will probably seem like a storm tearing through the house on more than one occasion. After all, the average thunderstorm is 15 miles wide and lasts around 30 minutes, and that sounds about right for the reign of terror a toddler tantrum can bring. But again, that’s what makes these names so perfect — storms, like babies, are one of the few things that can fill you with overwhelming fear and awe at the same time.
Without further ado, here are some fascinating names that mean storm to consider in your baby-naming journey.
Baby Boy Names That Mean Storm
- Adad
Origin: Greek Meaning: the god of thunder and storm
- Baran
Origin: Persian, Kurdish, and Turkish Meaning: rain, flood
- Corentin
Origin: French Meaning: tempest or hurricane
- Gale
Origin: Irish, Gaelic, and Old English Meaning: sea storm
- Guntur
Origin: Old Norse Meaning: thunderstorm, strife
- Guthrie
Origin: Irish and Gaelic Meaning: windy spot
- Hadad
Origin: Urdu Meaning: thunder, noise
- Hanish
Origin: Hindu Meaning: forewarner of storms or one who forewarns of storms
- Mellan
Origin: Irish Meaning: little lightning bolt
- Moe
Origin: English Meaning: rain and sky
- Neil
Origin: Irish Meaning: cloud
- Rai
Origin: Japanese Meaning: lightning, thunder; trust
- Raiden
Origin: Japanese Meaning: god of thunder and lightning; god spirit
- Ramman
Origin: Akkadian Meaning: the thundering one
- Ranto
Origin: Japanese Meaning: storm, or tempest
- Stormur
Origin: Icelandic Meaning: storm
- Sturm
Origin: German Meaning: storm
- Styrmir
Origin: Old Norse Meaning: someone who causes storms
- Thor
Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: Norse god of thunder, war, strength, and storms
- Torm
Origin: Estonian Meaning: storm
- Tufani
Origin: Swahili Meaning: storm
- Typhoon
Origin: Chinese Meaning: great wind
- Wyndham
Origin: English Meaning: from the windy village
- Zephyr
Origin: Greek Meaning: the west wind
- Zeru
Origin: Basque Meaning: sky
- Zryan
Origin: Islamic, Muslim, Kurdish Meaning: great storm
Baby Girl Names That Mean Storm
- Adhira
Origin: Indian, Hindu, Sanskrit Meaning: divine white lightning
- Aella
Origin: Greek Meaning: stormwind or whirlwind
- Aellophus
Origin: Greek Meaning: whirlwind-footed
- Aliza
Origin: French Meaning: trade winds
- Amaya
Origin: Japanese Meaning: night rain
- Amihan
Origin: Tagalog Meaning: “north wind” or winter storm
- Audra
Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: storm, noble strength
- Ayla
Origin: Turkish, Scottish Meaning: halo of light around the moon; stormy night sky
- Bronte
Origin: Greek Meaning: the sound of thunder
- Esen
Origin: Turkish Meaning: wind
- Damini
Origin: Hindu Meaning: lightning
- Dima
Origin: Arabic Meaning: downpour
- Ekaitza
Origin: Estonian Meaning: storm
- Elektra
Origin: Greek Meaning: incandescent or amber
- Ianna
Origin: Sumerian Meaning: lady of the heavens
- Indira
Origin: Indian Meaning: possessing drops of rain and warrior goddess of rain and sky
- Kapheira
Origin: Greek Meaning: stormy breath
- Levina
Origin: Latin Meaning: thunder, lightning bolt
- Lulani
Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: highest heaven
- Lyn
Origin: Norwegian Meaning: lightning
- Makani
Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: wind
- Rain
Origin: English Meaning: rain
- Reva
Origin: Hindi Meaning: rain
- Saar
Origin: Hebrew Meaning: storm
- Scirocco
Origin: Arabic Meaning: warm wind
- Talia
Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rain from heaven
- Thora
Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: goddess of thunder
- Tempest
Origin: French Meaning: stormy, turbulent
- Tormenta
Origin: Spanish Meaning: thunderstorm
- Tornado
Origin: Spanish Meaning: thunderstorm
- Varsha
Origin: Indian Meaning: rainy season
- Vetra
Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: heavy windstorm
- Ziaza
Origin: Greek Meaning: a rainbow after the storm
- Zilan
Origin: Kurdish Meaning: storm
Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Storm
- Asterope
Origin: Greek Meaning: lightning
- Capala
Origin: Hindi Meaning: lightning and swift
- Dorrin
Origin: Irish Meaning: tempest, sullen weather
- Freyr
Origin: Old Norse Meaning: god of rain and sunlight
- Jupiter
Origin: Latin Meaning: god of lightning, sky, and weather
- Kutsa
Origin: Indian Meaning: lightning
- Munja
Origin: Croatian Meaning: lightning bolt
- Perun
Origin: Lithuanian Meaning: thunder
- Sky
Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: atmosphere seen from the earth
- Stormy
Origin: American Meaning: tempest, impetuous nature, windy and violent storm
- Tal
Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rain