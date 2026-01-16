Leaked New Hampshire GOP Group Chat Discusses Segregating Schools

More disturbing leaked Signal chats from Republican lawmakers have surfaced this week, this time from New Hampshire State officials, seemingly discussing the return of segregated schools.

According to the New Hampshire newspaper Granite Post, New Hampshire House Education Committee Chair Kristin Noble allegedly stated in a chat called “EdPolicy2026” that the state’s standardized test scores would go up if public schools were segregated by race.

“When we have segregated schools we can have all the fun stuff lol,” Noble wrote. “Imagine the scores though if we had schools for them and some for us.”

New Hampshire State Rep. Katy Peternel allegedly responded with a laughing emoji.

Granite Post

Noble supports a New Hampshire bill to bar teaching “critical race theory” in state public schools — one of many bills being proposed across the country that opponents say stop teachers from educating their students about topics related to racism or the country’s history of slavery and segregation.

Noble and Peternel have yet to publicly comment on the leaked messages, but a press release sent out on their behalf deflected her words and instead suggested that she wanted to segregate the children of Republicans from other students.

“It’s funny to watch the Democrats feign outrage when I thought they’d be supportive of managing their own schools, with libraries full of porn, biological males in girls' sports and bathrooms, and as much DEI curriculum as their hearts desire. Schools like that will have terrible test scores because they focus on social justice rather than academics,” the statement reads.

“Republicans have been self-segregating out of the leftist indoctrination centers for decades. If democrats had their own schools, and we had our own, families wouldn’t need to avail themselves of the wildly successful education freedom account program. It’s a win/win proposition.”

New Hampshire House Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson responded: “Segregation is not a relic to be mocked; it is a living scar carved into our schools, our communities, and our democracy. It was built through violence, enforced by law, and justified by indifference. To laugh about it from the halls of power is to dishonor every child denied opportunity, every family forced to fight for dignity, and every generation that marched, organized, and sacrificed for equal access to education.

This scandal comes just as the country is about to celebrate Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

You can read the full video of the leaked Signal chat here.