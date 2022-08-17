News Anchor Couple Hysterically Narratives Life With An Infant

What if every infant cry and bowel movement were newsworthy? As news anchor couple Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton have discovered, it would be absolutely hilarious.

Reyes is a news anchor for FOX 5 DC while Burton is with ABC 7 News — both located in the Washington, DC, area. They also have a 7-week-old baby, Isabella. When they decided to broadcast their very own “Baby News Network,” depicting mundane baby moments as if they were breaking news stories, it went viral across platforms.

It’s captioned, “When both of your parents are news anchors.”

"Good morning, Bella! It's 9:52. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers. Let's send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather," Reyes begins in her best — and slightly exaggerated — newscaster voice.

Then the camera switches to Burton, who is standing outside to report on the weather.

"Well, JR, beautiful day outside, with temps in the mid-80s. No humidity,” he reports. “Will we get to enjoy it? Well, if spit-ups, feedings and diaper changes don't get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight."

"We have some breaking news — an explosion at the diaper station,” Reyes says, as the camera returns to her and Bella. “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody. Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment, but they have linked her to hundreds of other explosions."

The video them breaks to Reyes reciting, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” like a news anchor would — and it’s hysterical.

"Well, that's all the time we have, folks," Burton adds to wrap up the report. "Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN."

So far, the video has 4.7 million views on TikTok and over 455,000 likes on Twitter.

This isn’t Reye’s first time dealing with internet fame. The broadcaster has a million followers on TikTok and has found success using her news caster voice in mundane situations before. In fact, as she told the Washingtonian, it’s commentary about code-switching as much as it is a funny joke.

As for the couple’s response to their video — they’re just happy that it made a lot of people smile.

“One of the things that stood out to me is how appreciative people were of positive, heartwarming content,” Reyes told the Washingtonian. “It’s really touching to us to hear that. I know some people are going through tough times. It’s been a stressful couple of years. If we can make people smile, that means the world to us.”

And if you can’t get enough of this couple, which is completely understandable, you can watch them tell their meet cute story on an episode of OWN’s Black Love.