Non-Toxic Nail Polishes For Kids Who Want To Treat Themselves To A Mani-Pedi

Non-toxic nail polish for kids is your best bet if your kiddo wants to paint their nails. (Yes, children’s nail polish totally exists!) Your kids have likely watched you do your own nails and/or get them done plenty of times. Now, they want their own piggies painted. Do you oblige them? Well, of course, it’s up to you. But with plenty of brands making kid-friendly nail polish that’s non-toxic for youngsters, it’s become increasingly possible to do just that—safely. Like a lot of other makeup that’s geared toward kids, there’s polish that’s specifically made for young ones. So if you do want to get a matching mani-pedi with your baby, you can!*

Conventional grown-up nail polishes typically contain an array of chemicals that can be harmful to children (and pregnant women), so au naturel is the way to go with baby’s first mani—and all the manis after that, for at least several years. How young is too young for painted nails can definitely be debated, but ultimately the choice is yours—and maybe your pediatrician’s, too, if you opt for professional advice. Either way, water-based polishes free of toxic ingredients like formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, and DiButyl Phthalate (DBP), and with formulas that dry quickly and peel off (eliminating the need for smelly, chemical removers with harmful fumes) are the way to go. If your little can’t wait to be like Mama, they don’t have to—at least where their nails are concerned.

In fact, several of the natural nail polish brands here were developed by parents looking for safe, non-toxic alternatives for their kids. Because there is basically nothing cuter or more precious than teeny fingers and toes, and they must be protected at all costs, here are non-toxic options you can try for a safer spa day.

*If you have concerns about applying nail polish on your baby or toddler’s nails, please contact your pediatrician or health care provider.

Best Non-Toxic Nail Polish for Kids

Townley Girl’s kid-friendly beauty products are all non-toxic, affordable, and themed to your kiddo’s favorite characters. This Disney Princess nail polish set includes 15 colors, both glittery and opaque shades, all of which are water-based, quick-drying, and peelable. They also have a light, pleasant scent. “My granddaughter is 2 1/2 and wants to do everything a ‘big’ girl does,” said one Amazon reviewer. “Needless to say she seems to find the real polish everywhere my daughter hides it. These polishes wash off in the tub and she can paint her nails to her heart's content without making a ‘permanent’ mess everywhere. Plus it really helps her dexterity!”

This box of 8 water-based, non-toxic nail polishes makes an ideal gift for little beauty fanatics over 3 years old. Made without chemicals or heavy metals, Airdom’s formula is odorless, quick-drying, and easy to peel off–which also means it won’t stain if spilled on clothes or furniture. It’s also easy to apply: “I got this set for my daughter who loves to play with nail polish,” one parent on Amazon said. “I was super happy to find something for her that’s safer than regular polish! I tested it out and really loved how easy it was to use AND remove! It was also wonderful to notice there wasn’t any harsh scent at all and the color density is beautiful! I’m so excited to give this set to her for Christmas, I know she will love it!”

Suncoat’s natural, nontoxic nail polishes were created by a Canadian chemist/mom of two, so you know these are the real deal when it comes to kid-safe. They’re water-based, chemical solvent-free, odorless, and despite being easy to peel off (no remover required), these polishes can last for days on teeny fingernails (even longer on toes!) Wrote one parent, “I highly, highly, highly recommend this nail polish. I have such peace of mind knowing that my 4-year-old has safe, non-toxic, and vegan nail polish. Thankfully, she doesn't bite off her nail polish, but you never know what habit a kid might pick up. And, I didn't realize it at first, but the peelable aspect is so that you don't have to use nail polish-removing chemicals; she can just peel it off.”

Make It Real is known for kid-safe crafts, and this nail art kit is one that will help them develop visual and motor skills, as well as hone their creativity. With a mermaid focus, this kit comes with three nail polish pens, nail decorations, and of course, nail stickers. Everything included is non-toxic, and it’ll easily wash off of skin and fabrics. This set is recommended for girls over the age of eight, but it’s safe for anyone with a bit of parental supervision.

This water-based nail polish kit from Klee Kids doesn’t just have pretty packaging — it also includes three incredible shades for younger kiddos to use on their nails. These non-toxic and odor-free colors dry in just 30 seconds, making them excellent for kids who just don’t want to wait. These will give nails a glossy finish, and are easy to peel off.

There’s nothing better than getting 10 nail polishes in just one set — especially at such a great cost. This gel polish is eco-friendly and non-toxic, capable of drying in just about a minute without a heat lamp. It’s even a hit with adults. “I love sparkly polish but it's usually very hard to remove, whereas this peels right off when you're ready,” one noted on Amazon. “I've tried most of the colors now and they all look good. Most you can get away with one coat and it does dry very fast. Buying more colors!”

Best Non-Toxic Nail Polish for Babies

Piggy Paint’s non-toxic, water-based nail polishes are safe for babies, kids, and pregnant and nursing mamas. With harmful chemicals or odors, their cruelty-free, vegan formula makes for a mani everyone in the family can feel good about. This set includes six bright colors that earn accolades from parents and grandparents alike — especially when discussing how safe it is. “My daughter chews her nails no matter what I do so it’s important to me to have a non-toxic alternative,” one reviewer said. “We’ve been buying piggy paint for a couple [of] years now and I’d highly recommend it”

Ella and Mila launched with a “mommy & me” set of nail polishes and have since branched out to offer individual bottles of their popular, quick-dry polishes. But, the initial line is still very popular with moms who want to share some self-care with their kids. This particular set of pinks is vegan, cruelty-free, free from formaldehyde, and made in the USA. “[I[ didn't know how well it would work without all the added chemicals but it is just as good if not better than most nail polish I've used,” said one Amazon reviewer. “I love that [it] comes with nail stickers for extra fun.”

This three-pack from Miss Nella includes water-based, non-toxic nail polishes that are both pretty and super easy to peel. A reviewer marveled at “the ease with which they remove like stickers… exactly as described.” Reviewers have also noted their kiddos love the colors and the odor-free factor, which is always a plus, for both kids and parents alike. If your mini is looking to get into manicures, this safe set is a great way to start letting them express their own style.

Perfect for toddlers and kids up to age 12, this set by TOMICCA is non-toxic, washable, and natural. Each set comes with 12 vibrant colors that your child will love to choose from, especially after seeing the shimmery way they finish. This set dries completely in three minutes, and they easily peel off when your child wants to try a new color. Some adult Amazon reviewers claim it’s the best nail polish they’ve ever used, despite the fact that it’s marketed for kids. “It applies, dries, and sets better than any nail polish I’ve ever used,” said one reviewer. “It’s shiny and stayed on, without chipping, for a full week. Peeled off with ease and did ZERO damage to my nail bed.” What’s not to love?

Karma Kids is a collection of polishes specifically designed to be gentle on your child’s nails. The brand prides itself on being safe for everyone, from pregnant women, to infants, to those who suffer from allergies. The nailpolish arrives in glass bottles printed with soy-based ink, in an attempt to be as environmentally friendly as possible.