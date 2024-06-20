In a now-viral TikTok, a woman wonders if she’s a “mean person” for not liking her friend’s children after some off encounters while socializing.

“Tell me if I am being a b**ch, okay? Tell me if I am a mean person. But sometimes I see some of my friends’ kids and I'm just like, ‘I don't like you. No, no, I don't like you. I love your parents. I love your parents and that's why I hang out with you, but you in particular — not my cup of tea. No, you can suck actually. You're not fun. You're not enjoyable,” TikTok user @shellyyyyj8 admits.

She goes on to say that she feels conflicted about how she feels because there are other friends of hers with kids that she adores and would willingly babysit.

“I go to my other friend’ and I'm like, ‘I love your kid. Your kid's rad. Your kid is dope. You want me to babysit your kid for three days in a row? I will totally do it. I love your child,’” she continues before admitting that she will pretty much do anything to avoid helping out her friends with kids she doesn’t vibe with.

“If you are in a bind, I will watch them. Yes, I will because I love you.”

Then, she polls other parents, wondering if parents can sense when their friends don’t particularly like their children.

She concludes, “Do you as the parent know if your friends don't like your kids, or is it obvious? Is it like having a favorite? I obviously have favorites, but I want to make sure that they don't know that they're not my favorite. You know?”

Thousands of TikTok users commented on the video, agreeing with the OP on her hot take.

“I get it but don’t say it out loud 😂,” one user said.

The OP replied, “😳 Too late for me 😂”

Another admitted, “Honestly.. I don’t like anyone else’s kids besides my own lol 😅”

“I totally get this but at that point I’m side eyeing my friend like do I even like you? You created this mess 😂,” another wrote.

Another wrote that the OP’s words seem harsh, noting that if people don’t like her kids, they might need to part ways as well.

“If my "friends" feel like this about MY FAVORITE HUMANS THEN THEYRE NOT MY FRIENDS ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻,” they said.

One parent answered the OP’s , “It’s obvious. And as the mom who has the child that’s hard to be around (ADHD) it’s heart breaking knowing I can’t ask anyone because of the exact way you feel.”

Maybe this TikTok creator is saying the quiet part out loud, but there is some truth to this, right? And it’s not always just friends’ kids.

Sometimes, our kids decide to be friends with kids that just have a bad vibe. And we have to ride the wave until the hopeful dissolution of their palship. We can take comfort in the fleeting nature of young people’s friendships. However, that’s a lot harder to when it’s your friend of 20+ years and their off-putting youngster.