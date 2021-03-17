The Best Natural & Organic Soaps for Babies, Because Not All Soaps Are “Clean”

Finding the best baby soap is crucial when you’re a parent because a relaxing bath is usually part of a typical bedtime routine. And if bath vibes are off and my baby is freaking out instead of sleeping, then I can’t get to my bedtime routine, which usually involves applying some indulgent skincare, raiding the kid’s snacks, and watching Netflix (sometimes murder docs, sometimes 90s cartoons) until I pass out. My solution? Using the best organic soap for babies. Organic baby soaps are non-toxic, natural, and has TONS of skin benefits minus the ridiculous amount of no-no ingredients.

Is organic baby soap really safer?

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Zain Husain, MD, FAAD — yes, organic baby soap is safe! When considering which soap to use for your little one, Dr. Husain believes it’s important to consider which ingredients to avoid rather than which to look for.

“Certified organic products are derived from plants and other naturally occurring ingredients,” Dr. Husain told Scary Mommy. “More importantly, those organic ingredients are grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and other additives or chemicals. As a result, organic skincare is free of these potentially harmful ingredients.”

Avoiding toxic ingredients can be difficult because so many popular soaps have things like parabens, sulfates, petroleum… and hey, maybe those chemicals are actually totally fine and don’t bother you or your baby. But there are tons of great soap options that not only don’t have all those hard-to-pronounce ingredients, but some are also vegan, fair trade, gluten-free, or all of the above.

What is tear-free baby soap?

Products that list ‘tear-free’ on the bottle refers to the absence of ingredients that irritate the eye. “Simple, gentle cleansers can still effectively clean your baby’s skin without being harsh,” said Dr. Husain. And tear-free baby soaps are a great example of that! We’ve included a few organic tear-free options in the list below.

What is the best soap for babies?

While safety is obviously the top priority, the right soap for babies usually comes down to personal preference. Maybe your baby loves a soothing scent like lavender or chamomile to make bathtime extra spa-like, but maybe they’re allergic to those fragrances and should be avoided. Maybe your kid’s skin needs a thick, foamy lather to really clean off whatever messy craft garbage they got into that day, or maybe something light works best for their sensitive skin. The right baby soap can mean different things for different little ones. But the wrong soap usually means your kid’s bathtime left them with burning eyes, dry scalp, itchy skin… and harsh chemicals are usually to blame.

“Even though fragrances smell nice, they tend to irritate or dry out your baby’s sensitive skin and can even lead to allergic contact dermatitis,” Dr. Husain added. “Fragrance-free skin care products are less likely to cause irritation.”

Luckily, there are lots of companies that make organic soaps specially formulated for babies. Many organic baby soaps are free of fragrances, harsh chemicals, and have a no-tear formula. So if you want some great organic soap or natural soap for babies, we’ve got a ton of options to help you find the one that makes bathtime a breeze. Stay sudsy!

Best Organic Baby Soaps

Not only is Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Baby Soap a fan favorite, but it also comes recommended by Dr. Husain! It’s organic, vegan, unscented, and has 17 uses in addition to being one the best baby soaps around (yep, it’s that safe.)

One Reviewer Says: “One of my children has severe scalp psoriasis which has migrated to the top part of her face as well, but this product has nearly completely cleared up her facial psoriasis in about a week. Amazing product.”

Earth Mama Simply Non-Scents Baby Wash is another favorite of Dr. Husain. It’s an all-purpose Castile soap that is super gentle, “truly” unscented, vegan, and is free of all those toxic ingredients like parabens and preservatives. Parents love the fact that it’s gentle, yet still foamy.

One Reviewer Says: “I am so happy about this product! We have been using this on my son since he was just a couple weeks old. It's very gentle on an infant's skin, but it's still very effective. We use this for bath time, but also to wash his hands a few times each day. Love it — also this large bottle has lasted us almost 7 months! That's with a nightly bath, so it is a very good buy.”

California Baby Calming Shampoo and Body Wash comes highly recommended by Dr. Husain! This organic shampoo and body wash in one promises no tears, and has pure essential oils that will help your little one relax. California Baby products were developed by a fellow mom who had the same concerns as you: in need of something safe and organic!

One Reviewer Says: “Smells great. My babies would get rashy skin from using J&J baby wash with its fragrance and chemicals. No more with this soap. A little pricey, but found that if you use a loofah it lathers wonderfully for less waste. I have 3 babies and still have a little less than half the bottle after about 6 months.”

With ingredients like hemp oil, vitamin E, and rosemary extracts, this liquid castile soap is super nourishing and free of petroleum and detergents. It’s also unscented and hypoallergenic so it’s great for a newborn with super sensitive skin.

One Reviewer Says: “I have very sensitive skin and this product is 100% natural and non-irritating. I love the scent of Castile because of its fresh clean smell. I would recommend this to anyone who wants a natural soap that cleans well and does not irritate the skin. Another plus is that this product is so reasonably priced.”

If you need something for those painfully dry winter months, this baby body wash option is made with chamomile essential oil and is mild enough for delicate skin. Reviewers also love the smell of this body wash, which is also a pro.

One Reviewer Says: “This product is for babies (or those of us with VERY sensitive skin) and it is made from high-quality natural ingredients without all the harsh chemical junk that some other brands add. It smells nice which is probably due to the herbal components that are used to make this cleansing body wash. The pump makes it convenient to use especially if you have your hands full (with a baby!)”

This ultra-gentle foaming soap is fragrance and dye-free. I’ve personally been using this product with my kids for years and love that it works into a great lather without drying out their skin. It’s a shampoo and body wash in one, so you can literally use it from head to toe. It’s extra gentle and the large pump is great for little hands.

One Reviewer Says: “This is my go-to product for baths! I love that it's fragrance-free, gentle, foaming (a little goes a long way), and a shampoo/soap combo. I have never been able to find all those characteristics for such a good value. Another requirement I have is a soap that isn't full of questionable ingredients. I've tried other products but keep coming back to Babyganics fragrance-free.”

Feeling a little tropical? Then this coconut pineapple-scented body wash is worth trying. Aside from the fantastic scent, parents love the fact that Nature’s Baby 3-in-1 also serves as a shampoo. Hypoallergenic and paraben-free, it’s a great choice for sensitive skin.

One Reviewer Says: “Smells great, doesn't sting eyes, and keeps hair and skin nice and soft. Lathers well and rinses nice and clean. Love that it's natural, with no Phenoxyethanol [or] parabens. Still use it for my 4-year-old. It does have a watery consistency, but you don't need much. I find that it lasts a while for my [two] kids who I bathe everyday, over a month and half.”

Best Baby Soaps

If you need a vegan option, this shampoo, bubble bath, and body wash in one has a lavender and meadowsweet scent to make bath time part of your baby’s soothing bedtime routine. It is also hypoallergenic and free of soy, gluten, dairy, and nuts. With nearly 1,000 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating, buyers love this stuff, and chances are, you will too.

One Reviewer Says: “I like that I understand every ingredient on the bottle. My daughter has horrible eczema (I'm talking about skin that looked so raw and was bleeding), I can't just use any product. Now that she is a little over a year old, she has outgrown her eczema a bit. She has not had any reaction to this bath soap...”

This coconut chamomile shampoo and body wash is non-irritating and nourishing for all skin and hair types. It uses certified fair trade unrefined shea butter and shea leaf to nourish and hydrate your baby’s skin. It’s sulfate-free and beloved by other parents, who say that just a little bit of product goes a long way during tub time.

One Reviewer Says: “I have used this particular product for all three kiddos. Two of them get terrible reactions to certain shampoos or bubble baths. This is gentle, and smells awesome! Washes out of their hair easily, [and] doesn't dry out their sensitive skin [afterward]. Highly recommend!”

This tear-free formula is made for daily use and is free of all parabens, dyes, and phthalates. Honest carries unscented versions of their formulas, but this Sweet Almond version is delicious. I have allergies and can’t handle many scents — but this fragrance is subtle enough for even my crazy-sensitive nose. Plus, it builds a good lather without irritating skin.

One Reviewer Says: “Easy to use pump dispenses this great shampoo/body wash. It lathers well and doesn't sting the eyes. Excellent choice for people of all ages.”

Free of all the yucky stuff like synthetic fragrances and triclosan, this 3-in-1 works as a shampoo, body wash, and bubble bath in an energizing citrus scent. Parents have said it’s helped control their children’s eczema symptoms, and since it’s good for everyone, they’ve used it on their own scalps as well.

One Reviewer Says: “The bottle is nearly twice the size of what I usually get for [the] same price. I do also love the fact it has [a] pump to keep my kids from dumping the whole bottle in. Definitely happy with this buy.”

This tear-free shampoo and body wash combo was developed by doctors and contains no allergens or irritants, which makes it a great option for babies experiencing cradle cap or eczema. The clean Citrus Grove scent comes from pink grapefruit essential oils and 100% natural botanical extracts, so no synthetic fragrances here.

One Reviewer Says: “The scent was very mild and not overpowering to us or our kids. The ratio of pumps we settled on is definitely a personal choice but the soap produced a nice lather that cleaned and washed/rinsed off well. No teary eyes when we accidentally had some shampoo trickle down into their eyes.”

Made with calendula, a flower known for its antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties, this shampoo and body wash soothes skin while washing away impurities. This formula has over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and Cetaphil has been known to be a trusted brand for years. So, this is a product you can feel good about. (Plus, according to reviewers, it’s pretty versatile as a cleanser.)

One Reviewer Says: “I’ve passed down sensitive skin/eczema to my children. This is the only baby wash that has ever worked on my children to prevent dry skin, rashes, and eczema breakouts. I even use it for myself. Makes for a great face wash to get makeup off, too.”

Enriched with vitamin E, aloe extracts, and essential oils, and made with organic ingredients in the USA, this baby shampoo and body wash is both hypoallergenic and vegan and has a lovely lavender citrus fragrance. The tear-free formula is also biodegradable, so it’s good for both your baby and the planet.

One Reviewer Says: “I use this in lieu of soap in the shower and bath. I have ultra-sensitive skin and cannot use most soaps and body washes, they dry and irritate my skin, sometimes to the point of rashes that take me days to weeks to get rid of. I have no trouble with this product at all.”

Best Baby Wash for Newborns

This plant-based formula includes all the oils: coconut, sunflower, grapeseed, and avocado, as well as oat extract and quinoa. So it’s basically a fancy salad that cleanses and nourishes your baby’s skin. But it excludes all 1,400 ingredients prohibited by the EU, meaning you get all the good stuff and none of the bad.

One Reviewer Says: “Love love love. I was looking for something clean and fragrance-free for my little girl. This is actually clean of toxic chemicals unlike a lot of other brands that claim to be safe. It's also really soft and gentle on my newborn's skin but also works perfect for my 19-month-old who gets real messy real fast.”

Best Summer-Themed Kids Wash

Sure, you might not be buying children’s body wash based solely on the scent. But if you’re looking to switch things up for the summer, this one’s a top contender. No tears and toxin-free, Fresh Monster Shampoo and Body Wash has a recloseable pump for kids who are ready to tackle tubby time cleaning themselves. The yummy watermelon scent is derived from real fruit extract and will have your bathroom smelling like summer, and the sudsy formula will have your kids emerging from the bath cleaner than clean.

One Reviewer Says: “This shampoo and body wash is a great product. First of all, the natural watermelon smell is amazing. It cleans my kids' hair well and it doubles as a body wash, which makes it easy. I love that it's free of toxins, and my kids crack up at the monsters on the label. It's also nice that it comes in a pump, so my kids can start bathing by themselves.”

Best Baby Soap for Sensitive Skin

Made with soy proteins for sensitive skin, this 98.9% natural shampoo and body wash formula has a relaxing scent of vanilla and lavender, so your LO can drift off to sleep smelling dreamy. It’s tested by pediatricians and mild enough for daily use.

One Reviewer Says: “We use this as both shampoo and body wash and it works beautifully in both roles. As a body wash, it easily cleans off markers and playground dirt and lets us get the kiddos cleaned up without a struggle. The pump makes dispensing a breeze, and the pump amount is just right for hair washing or applying to a washcloth for body washing.”

Both hypoallergenic and free of the frequently-used bad stuff like sulfates and dyes, this 3-in-1 shampoo, body wash, and bubble bath is gentle on sensitive skin and is a great option for adults who want to share a mild soap with their kids. The soft scent comes from the combo of lavender oil and aloe, which makes it great for sudsing up just before bathtime.

One Reviewer Says: “I've been using this since my baby was a newborn and he is now 14 weeks and we still have half the bottle left. A little goes a long way and he hasn't had any bad reaction to it. I am also very sensitive to smells especially the "natural" smells some companies like to use but this did not bother me..it does not have an overpowering scent and it is actually a very pleasant calming smell.”