Almost everything looks cuter on kids’ heads — little hats, earmuffs, headbands. But there’s an exception, and that’s dandruff, which isn’t appealing at any age. Flaky, itchy heads can be caused by numerous things like cold weather, skin conditions like eczema, or even lice treatments that dry out the scalp (though if you’re going to choose between your kid having lice or dandruff, dandruff is STILL the lesser of two wicked evils). Luckily, dandruff isn’t a permanent issue, just an annoying one, and there are many over-the-counter solutions that can help get rid of it.

Ahead you’ll find 12 dandruff shampoo for kids that will help deep clean scalps without stripping away too much moisture, leaving little heads fresh, soothed, and itch-free. It may take time and patience to stop the flakes, but keep the shampoo on hand in case the dandruff returns. Because white flakes should only be around when you’re playing outside in the snow.

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo You probably already have some Neutrogena products in your bathroom; add one to your child’s. Neutrogena’s T/Gel Shampoo can be used daily to help control flakes and itchiness. The shampoo contains coal tar extract, which starts to work from the first use and lasts long after the shampoo is rinsed off. $10 AT AMAZON

Honeydew Dandruff Shampoo for Kids This natural shampoo has gentle ingredients like jojoba oil, lavender, and tea tree oil, which combats dandruff and a dry scalp (and keeps pesky lice away). It’s also sulfate- and paraben-free and contains no artificial fragrances or colors. $10 AT AMAZON

Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo Keep little heads clean with an antibacterial formula shampoo to rebalance moisture without overdrying the scalp. It has natural ingredients like lemon, rosemary, peach kernel, and jojoba oils to maintain healthy hair. $18 AT AMAZON

Nizoral A-D Anti-Dandruff Shampoo This anti-dandruff shampoo has ketoconazole 1%, a clinically proven ingredient that addresses flaking, itchiness, and scaliness at the root of the problem. $15 AT AMAZON

Dr. Eddie’s Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo Dr. Eddie’s shampoo is pediatrician-created and dermatologist-tested, so you know it will be gentle on kids’ heads. It has the FDA-approved pyrithione zinc to provide dandruff and cradle cap relief and contains licorice root extract to soothe redness. $12 AT AMAZON

Jason Dandruff Relief Treatment Shampoo The gentle Jason shampoo has a combination of sulfur and salicylic acid to treat dandruff, plus rosemary, olive, and jojoba oils to soothe and moisturize. $7 AT AMAZON

Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo This tea tree shampoo is made with 96 percent natural ingredients and is great for sensitive kids’ scalps. It is packed with nutrients, antioxidants, essential oils, and botanical essences to calm skin and strengthen hair. $10 AT AMAZON

TruKid Silly Shampoo This kids shampoo is pediatrician- and dermatologist-tested to gently, deep clean hair, removing dirt and oils without stripping the scalp. It has aloe vera, coconut, and other natural ingredients for hydration. $8 AT AMAZON

