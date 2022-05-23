If you’ve ever had to Google how to deal with diaper rash or how little sleep you can technically survive on while raising a baby, you’re not alone. A new survey found that the average American parent turns to Google with questions about their baby 2,152 times within the first year.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CeraVe, the survey polled 2,000 parents with a child under two and found that parents worry about their baby six times a day — and often turn to the world wide web for advice.

And 62% of parents reported that they often or always consider how their decisions will impact their baby and their future.

The survey also gave a glimpse into other aspects of first-year parenting by the numbers. The average parent spends “over 1,600 hours holding their newborn, has 77 sleepless nights, and makes an average of 56 phone calls to their own parents and 67 to medical experts in that first year.”

As to those 2,000+ Googles a year, the top topics including looking up skin conditions and what infant products are recommended by experts, both at 43%. Feeding-related questions (40%), why their baby is crying (38%) and why their infant isn’t sleeping (37%) were also the top-searched topics.

Of the 2,000 parents surveyed, 71% agreed that they would have been totally lost during their child’s first year without parenting experts available at their fingertips.

Despite all of the challenges, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said that becoming a parent is one of their life’s greatest achievement.

The survey also took a look at parents’ favorite parts of raising their baby, which include “rubbing lotion on their baby’s skin (42%), followed by holding their baby (39%), feeding their baby (38%), and talking to their baby (38%).”

As to what parents’ favorite “firsts” were, with their baby’s first smile or laugh (36%) and playing with toys (34%).

The most assuring part of this survey might be how parents looked back on their first days as a new parent: 47% wished they could have told themselves, as frazzled as they might have been, that they are doing a great job even if it feels like the exact opposite. About 46% said they would reassure new parent-selves that they’re not alone in not knowing every aspect of how to care for a new baby.

You’re not a bad parent if you have to Google something. Everyone does it (at least six times a day, apparently!)